Fired ‘Teen Mom’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Kayla Jones. The former “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star — who was fired from the upcoming season, welcomed a second baby girl on June 21.

“She’s here!” she wrote via Instagram stories, per The Sun.

She thanked her family and friends for their support in a subsequent post.

“Thank you to everybody that wished me a safe delivery,” she wrote, according to The Sun. “Contributed anything to my babygirl. And anyone who just simply checked on me. Thank you. I’m exhausted as hell y’all lmao give me a couple of hours.”

Jones, 23, didn’t immediately share the name of her second child.

She shares her 3-year-old daughter, Mecca, with Makel Kennedy.

Jones and Kennedy met in high school and decided to welcome a child together. Kennedy is transgender and transitioned from female to male after turning 18. They used a sperm donor to get pregnant with Mecca.

According to Jones, who has since split with Kennedy, the second baby was conceived naturally. Jones hasn’t yet disclosed the identity of her second baby’s father.

Why Was Jones Dropped from ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” is returning to MTV on June 28, but Jones was “dropped” because fans didn’t find her story relatable, the Ashely’s Reality Roundup wrote in January.

“She was disappointed, especially since she has so much happening in her life right now that would be good to film,” an insider told The Ashley. “But MTV made their choice so there’s really nothing she can do.”

Returning to the series are original members Brianna Jaramillo and Kayla Sessler, as well as Rachel Beaver, Kiaya Elliott and Madisen Beith.

According to The Ashely, producers weren’t sure if they would bring back Beith or Jones but ultimately went with Beith because they thought her story landed better with viewers.

“Teen Mom: Young & Prengnat” has gone under various cast shifts since it first debuted in 2018. First, Jade Cline was moved to “Teen Mom 2” and Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliot were added to the cast. Then, Ashley Jones was promoted to “Teen Mom 2,” and Jones and Beith were brought on.

Jones Struggled When She First Discovered She Was Pregnant

According to an Instagram post on February 15, Jones wasn’t sure what to do when she first learned she was pregnant.

“So many thoughts of reactions, opinions, and judgments crossed my mind at the thought of keeping you,” she said. “My first experience was filled with defensiveness and unpleasant emotions up until arrival and I just knew that’s not what I wanted to experience AGAIN.”

Jones said she handled her second pregnancy differently.

“I knew I wanted you but instead this time I surrounded myself with love and peace as long as I felt comfortable too,” the former MTV star penned. “I already enjoy being a mom no matter how hard it may get and now I have the chance to add another little princess, my second princess into the world with nothing but love.”

“It’s been peaceful, breathtaking and an incredibly great feeling to enjoy your arrival myself but now, .. my little princess is revealed 👑,” she finished.