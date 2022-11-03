Jenelle Evans Speaks Out Against Instagram

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans vocalized her disappointment and frustration with the social media platform. While answering questions in her Instagram story on November 3, Evans paused to discuss her social media presence with her followers.

Evans was featured on “Teen Mom 2” and is a mom of three: 13-year-old son Jace, 8-year-old son Kaiser, and 5-year-old daughter Ensley. She is married to David Eason.

Since she has stopped appearing on the MTV production in 2019, Evans has focused on broadcasting her personality on social media. In addition to Instagram, she has posted videos of her life on her Youtube channel and shared content on TikTok.

“So I’m thinking of starting a Patreon because all the stories I just posted this morning on my Instagram story got deleted. If I post anything with a link, deleted. if it’s YouTube, deleted. They deleted a lot of s*** I said,” Evans explained. “You guys saw, I posted like 30-40 stories onto my Instagram story and everything got deleted. And nothing is popping up saying I violated.”

Evans set up a poll question in her story for her viewers to answer whether she should move platforms. “Let me know, because I’m about to wipe out my whole Instagram.”

Jenelle Evans Questions the Point of Her Account: “Instagram is the Only App That I Make No Money Off Of”

Evans showed a screenshot of her Stories Archive, which featured several blank boxes. Evans tagged the official Instagram account and wrote, “This is bull****.”

“What’s even the point in having my Instagram anymore? Every time I try to talk to my fans, they just take down everything I say,” Evans continued in her next post. “Every time I post something it doesn’t hit the algorithm anymore. I just feel like there’s no point in sharing my life with anyone, unless like, it’s worth it.”

Evans went on to explain, “Instagram is the only app that I make no money off of, at all.” She continued to point out that if she can’t use her account to create content and share her life with her followers, then she does not need to keep the account up and active.

“I need a platform that is going to reach my audience,” she said to explain her frustration with the app and her desire to move to Patreon.

Jenelle Evans Says She is Considering Only Subscription-Based Social Media

In addition to her criticism of Instagram, Evans shared her plans for her platforms and online presence.

“I’m thinking about changing every single platform I have to subscription-based,” she stated. “It’s just not worth it, unless you’re loyal.”

Evans emphasized the fanbase and audience she seeks with her platforms. “I want a fanbase that is going to be happy, positive, a place where we can all connect. If the algorithm isn’t gonna allow us to connect, then what’s the point in being on here?”

She concluded the Instagram stories with a promise to continue working on content and to let her followers know her plan moving forward.