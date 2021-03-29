Jenelle Evans Spills on Her Husband’s Anger Issues

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans opened up about her husband’s anger issues during an interview with In Touch Weekly. The star was promoting her new podcast, “Girl S#!t,” which is slated to premiere on April 1. Jenelle and David have a tumultuous past, with Jenelle briefly leaving David in October 2019 and June 2020 after he allegedly hit the former MTV star’s friend in the neck with a handgun.

Now, however, she claims they are the best they’ve ever been. The couple, who said their “I dos” at their home in North Carolina, have been married since September 2017.

“I think we both take [talking] into consideration now, whereas before we were kind of ignoring each other,” she told In Touch Weekly. “We communicate a lot better, so we tell each other how we’re feeling.”

David Watches Her YouTube Videos Before They’re Published

Jenelle has been candid about her relationship’s ups and downs, but David doesn’t mind that she speaks about their personal matters. “He knows that it was the past, he knows that we were both angry at each other,” the 29-year-old said.

Jenelle always lets David see her YouTube episodes before she publishes them. “I make sure of that because I want him to know what’s gonna be out there,” she told the publication. “He’s been a good sport about it!”

The former Teen Mom 2 star briefly addressed their split, saying even though David completed an anger management course, she needed to get away from him. Jenelle took their daughter, Ensley, and son Kaiser — who she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith — and moved to Nashville in October 2019. But by January 2020 they had reconnected and she confirmed their reconciliation in March 2020.

“I thought maybe it was best if I just moved away from everything that happened because I had so many bad memories that I just wanted to get away,” she said. “And now I feel so much better being at home, starting fresh. We get along so much better now I feel like than we ever have before.”

Jenelle Left David Less Than a Year Ago

Jenelle and David might be on better terms now, but 10 months ago she issued a Facebook statement saying she and her children were “safe” after David was arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping her friend, James Spivey, in June 2020, according to a TMZ report.

“I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!” Jenelle wrote on Facebook. “I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon!”

The arrest warrant claimed David threatened James’ life. Jenelle’s friend said David hit him on the back of the neck with the handgun and said, “I will blow your f***ing brains out.”

David was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. The charges were ultimately dropped, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Both parties agreed to drop the charges against each other, and also agreed that they would have no contact at all,” an insider told The Ashley. “There was no official ‘no contact’ order placed through the court, though, just a verbal agreement was made.”

