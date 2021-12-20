WATCH: Jenelle Evans Twerks on TikTok After Teasing to Leave Social Media

Jenelle Evans posted videos twerking just days after saying she was going to leave social media amid the news that doctors found a “few more” tumors on her spine.

On December 17, 2021, Evans asked for prayers in an Instagram story, seen below.

She wrote, “Haven’t been feeling great lately. If I take more breaks from social media just know I’m resting. I recently found out I have a few tumors in my spine. Some days are better than others, but most days are painful. I love making content but my health is number one.”

Now, fans are slamming Evans for posting that she was going to take a break from social media just days before uploading a TikTok in which she can be seen dancing at the gas station with her husband, David Eason.

Reddit Users Drag Evans Through the Mud

According to The Sun, Evans suffers from syringomyelia, which is the development of “fluid-like cysts” in the spinal cord, per Mayo Clinic. The outlet cites symptoms as muscle weakness, loss of reflexes, loss of sensitivity to pain and temperature, and headaches, among other things.

On Reddit, fans slammed Evans for vowing to take a break from social media just days before posting the video.

One user wrote, “She’s jut taking a break here, stretching cause her chronic back pain is so bad! And David just happened to catch her resting! Gawd, don’t believe every thing in the media unless you hear it specifically from Jenelle.”

Another wrote, “Dude, she was in so much pain, but it was her birthday so she pushed through.”

Evans Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Why was Evans twerking at the gas station, to begin with? The former reality star was taking some time off from mama duties to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Earlier in the day, Evans posted a separate post in honor of the milestone.

Evans has taken to social media to update fans on her health status for a while now. Earlier in December, she posted a TikTok with the caption: “When you already have a growing cyst on your spine… and the doctor says ‘can’t help you. when you become paralyzed go to the ER.”

She captioned the video, “Checkup with my #neurosurgeon.”

Fans were split in their reactions to the post. One wrote, “It’s always something with you,” while a separate user commented, “just remember that episode of teen mom where you brought a list of things wrong with you to the doctor.”

Others appeared to sympathize with Evans’ situation. A user wrote, “The amount of people who haven’t been getting proper medical care is crazy to me! How can they not help you?”

Some, unfortunately, have gone as far as claiming Evans is “faking” the situation.

Someone on Reddit previously wrote, “We all know jenelle is faking this shit. She isn’t making anyone but herself look bad.”

Another commented, “I have terrible second hand embarrassment for Jenelle here… By early after she’s going to be shaking her ass on TikTok having forgotten she was hoping oh I mean preparing to be handicapped.”

So far, it appears Evans is not letting the haters get her down.