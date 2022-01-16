’16 & Pregnant’ Star Dead at 26

“16 and Pregnant” star Jordan Cashmyer died, TMZ wrote in an exclusive report on January 16, 2022. She was 26 years old.

Her death was confirmed by a medical examiner, but a cause or manner of death was not determined, the outlet reported.

MTV didn’t immediately issue a statement.

Cashmyer appeared on “16 and Pregnant” with her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, in 2014. MTV documented the couple’s journey as they welcomed their first daughter, Evie. At that time, Cashmyer’s family didn’t like her relationship with Taylor. When it came time for Cashmyer to give birth to Evie, she and Taylor were homeless, as noted by TMZ.

Cashmyer temporarily relinquished her parental rights of Evie to Taylor’s mother the year after she gave birth, the outlet reported. At the time, the “16 and Pregnant” star was battling suicidal thoughts, addiction, and battling mental health issues.

In 2017, Cashmyer, who was working at a srtip club, was arrested for drug possession, according to TMZ.

Cashmyer’s untimely death follows that of Valerie Fairman, who also appeared on “16 and Pregnant.”

Fairman, who was 23 at the time, died of a suspected overdose in2016, Us Weekly reported. She appeared on the second season of “16 & Pregnant” alongside “Teen Mom 2” stars like Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” MTV said in a statement at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.”

Cashmyer Said She Wasn’t a ‘Perfect Person’

Cashmyer stopped posting to Instagram in 2018, but in one of her final posts, she talked about being in a new relationship. She didn’t reveal the man’s identity, except for showing his face.

“I’m not a perfect person, not even close,” the MTV alum wrote. “I’m stubborn and selfish, controlling and possessive. I make a lot of stupid decisions and don’t understand my actions sometimes but this man has seen, dealt with, helped and loved me through my worst.”

“He has completely changed my feelings about love and life. I’m so proud of this him and feel incredibly blessed to be able to call him ‘mine.’ I’ve kept my joy of posting our life together because of other people and they’re [sic] negativity,” she continued. “I’m so happy we’re at a point in our relationship that irrelevant outsiders aren’t going to effect us [sic]. I love you babe.”

Cashmyer Said Evie Was the ‘Best Blessing’

For her second birthday, Cashmyer penned a special message for her daughter.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to the best blessing I have ever been given,” the MTV star wrote at the beginning of the post. “You are growing up so fast & mommy doesn’t want to miss another moment of it.”

“I will spend the rest of my life trying to make up for my wrongs, princess,” she continued. “You mean more to me than anyone/anything in this world, could ever understand. The day you were born was the day I actually knew what love is, I will never be able to love another the way that I love you.”

READ NEXT: Valerie Fairman Cause of Death