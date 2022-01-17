‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Dies Four Months After Fiancé

“16 and Pregnant” star Jordan Cashmyer has died four months after her fiancé, Michael Schaffer, according to 7 News.

Schaffer died on September 9, 2021, per Radar Online. A Maryland coroner’s office told The Sun that his cause of death was “heroin, cocaine and fentanyl intoxication.”

Schaffer’s obituary read: “He is survived by his beloved fiancée-in-love, Jordan Cashmyer; daughter, Lyla Nalani Schaffer… Michael was an extremely loyal and devoted father, partner, son, brother, and friend, and everyone he loved knew he loved them.”

The obituary continued, “He was a bright light in the lives of everyone he knew, and he brought great joy and warmth to everyone he met with his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, and his generous and respectful nature.”

Cashmyer’s death was announced on her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer’s, Facebook page. The post began, “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cashmyer’s Cause of Death Is Undetermined

According to USA Today, per the Maryland Department of Health, a cause of death has not yet been determined for Cashmyer.

A GoFundMe was created for Cashmyer and her daughter, Lyla, in late September 2021, and raised nearly $8,000.

Schaffer’s sister, Jessie Schaffer, created the GoFundMe, writing, “We have increased our goal to $10,000 which will provide additional support to Michael’s daughter and partner while they navigate a path forward after this tragedy. The love and support we’ve received during this time has been essential, and we could not be more grateful for your continued care and generosity. Much love, and stay full.”

Eighty people donated to the fund.

Cashmyer & Schaffer Welcomed a Daughter in June 2021

Cashmyer and Schaffer welcomed a daughter, Lyla, in June 2021. Cashmyer was also mother to Genevieve “Evie” Taylor, born on March 7, 2014, per Distractify.

According to the outlet, she separated from Derek Taylor, whom she dated on “16 and Pregnant,” shortly after the episode aired in 2014. At the time of filming, Cashmyer’s parents were not fans of her relationship with Taylor. As highlighted by The Daily Mail, Cashmyer and Taylor were homeless during her pregnancy.

In 2015, Radar Online reported that in a since-deleted Facebook post, Cashmyer admitted to being diagnosed with postpartum depression. She wrote, “I was diagnosed with post partum depression and was on medication for a little while for it, but I never followed up with my appointment… My mood wouldn’t stay stable for very long, I was extremely impulsive, couldn’t focus, the smallest things would set me off, and my anxiety got worse, as did my depression and OCD.”

She added, per Radar Online, “After trying to overdose, I was taken to the hospital and have been in there since then.”

In 2016, TMZ wrote that the former reality star had checked into rehab “after her drinking spiraled so out of control” that she wound up with a concussion and black eye.