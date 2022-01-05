An Update on Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus’ Court Battle

The court appearance set for Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus has been delayed, according to The Sun, but the drama is ongoing.

The outlet reported that DeJesus’ lawyer, Marc Randazza, requested the court date be pushed back from January 14, 2022, because of a scheduling issue on his part. A judge has honored that request, but a new date has yet to be set.

In June 2021, Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation, saying that Lowry “physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr Lopez’s mother,” according to the outlet.

The lawsuit was filed by Lowry after she was removed from a June 2021 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

What else do we know about the lawsuit, and what’s this “treadmill” readers keep hearing about?

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry’s Lawyer Initially Declined the Request

According to The Sun, Lowry’s lawyer initially declined DeJesus’ request to push back the hearing.

The outlet reported the email sent by Lowry’s lawyer as saying: “We are a fairly laid back office and usually, we grant these… This, however, is an unusual case, and your client can ask the court for an adjournment. Ms. Lowry does not consent.”

Tension hit a peak in mid-December 2021 when DeJesus took to social media to write that she would be sending Lowry a gift. A treadmill subsequently showed up at Lowry’s door.

DeJesus wrote in an Instagram statement that has since been deleted: “I’ve realized some things over the years, even last few months… nobody cares about you… in 10 years they will forget about the leaked video, gossip about who dated who, nasty breakups…it’s entertaining for the moment but none of that matters.”

Lowry Responds to Receiving the Treadmill

In a December 28, 2021, episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Lowry discussed the lawsuit, stating, “Touching on the lawsuit stuff: I felt like I handled that the best way. The lawsuit is not petty.”

She continued, “The lawsuit is me silently f***ing defending myself from felonies I did not commit. I’m going to defend myself. At what point do you choose between being a bigger person? I could have been petty right back. I could have said a lot back on social media. But that, to me, was not a thing.”

Lowry added that the treadmill, specifically, was “hurtful” and “petty.” In an effort to change her reaction to negative events, Lowry concluded by thanking DeJesus for the treadmill. “I will find use for it. Did it hurt my feelings? Yeah. But at the end of the day, this is something that has to do with you, not me.”

Lowry’s lawyer wrote in an email to DeJesus’ lawyer in which she directly addressed the treadmill. She wrote: “The surprise was a treadmill. When read with the message, a reasonable reader would view it as your client calling my client overweight. If your client wants favors from my client, she should stop antagonizing her and perhaps issue an apology for the very statements she made which is the focus of this lawsuit.”

Updates on the lawsuit and its timeframe will be provided when new information comes available.