Teen Mom Ex Says Their Kid Is a ‘Satanic’ Child

Teen Mom 2 ex Chris Lopez said Lux, the 3-year-old son he shares with Kailyn Lowry, was a “satanic child” while talking about saying prayers before meals. Kailyn is not religious, and Chris doesn’t follow a specific creed but he does consider himself spiritual. The father-of-two made the confession on his new podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” saying that their different beliefs have caused “conflict” in their co-parenting relationship.

Chris, 26, wanted Lux to say “Amen” and he refused. “No lie. He has a fit, d*** near about to cry cause I’m like, ‘Yo, just put your head down and say Amen.’ He doesn’t want to do it,” he said on January 12, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “I’m like, ‘You know what? Just go ahead and do what you want, you little satanic child.’”

“So, in a sense, you know I’m a spiritual person. You know, I’m not religious, I’m spiritual. I believe in a higher power. The mother of my kids doesn’t really,” he continued. “So, to me, I could sit here and [say] it causes some conflict in a sense.”

Chris Knows Lux Didn’t Understand

Chris wasn’t upset about the situation with Lux, but he did want him and Kailyn to agree on their beliefs concerning their children moving forward. In addition to Lux, they also share a 6-month-old son, Creed Romello.

“I don’t really trip about it cause he don’t understand it, but I’m not gonna shy away from what I believe in because another parent don’t,” the Deleware resident said on the podcast.”We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level.”

He wanted to make sure that different beliefs weren’t something that was going to add to problems in their already strained co-parenting relationship. “Some parents believe in whatever and other parents don’t, so it causes conflict,” Chris noted. “Nah, we ain’t doing that over here.”

Chris and Kailyn haven’t had the easiest time getting along, with the Teen Mom 2 star regularly dissing her ex. In September, she was arrested after she allegedly “punched” Chris for cutting Lux’s hair without her permission.

Kailyn denied the allegations. “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” the star’s rep said in a statement to Heavy. “The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

Kailyn Doesn’t Believe in God

Chris made it clear that he believes in a higher power, but Kailyn doesn’t have the same type of faith. She talked about why she doesn’t identify with any religion in her 2014 book, Pride Over Pity.

“To me, blind faith in the unknown or in an afterlife is just an excuse to believe in something other than yourself. My perception of the universe is more existential. I believe in myself,” she wrote, as noted by Cheatsheet.com. “Why believe in what’s basically an imaginary friend? There are other ways to explain the mysteries of life.”

Kailyn does have faith in something: Science. “Science can clearly debunk religious myths and provide concrete answers to what religion tries to explain through stories,” she said.

