Anti-Vax ‘Teen Mom’ Admits to Giving Costar & Ex COVID-19

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry admitted that she and her four children have COVID-19 the day after her “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host Vee Rivera confirmed her own diagnosis.

“For those of you who don’t know, Vee and I have COVID,” Lowry said on their August 3 podcast.

“We COVID queens,” Rivera confirmed. “We got cooties.”

Lowry — who isn’t vaccinated and said she would “absolutely not” vaccinate her sons — traveled she probably caught the virus while on vacation. “I am so sorry,” she said. “I think we brought it home from the Dominican Republic because even though we tested negative twice.”

Despite her tests being negative, Lowry knew something was off because she “felt like s*** all week” and lost her senses of taste and smell.

Before their positive tests, both women assumed they were suffering from the flu, a summer cold, or sinus infection.

Rivera did an at-home test that is normally supposed to take 15 minutes to show up, but “that s*** came up in five seconds,” she said about her positive diagnosis. “I kid you not.”

Lowry, 29, said she would have stayed home if she knew she was positive. “I just felt bad because obviously we were on vacation and I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID but I tested negative twice,” she said.

Lowry Had COVID-19 Before

Her recent diagnosis is the second time Lowry tested positive for the virus.

“I don’t know if I ever said this on the podcast, but I had COVID in Iceland, actually,” she said on the August 3 podcast. “That was in 2020 and then this is my second time.”

“Lincoln had COVID in March and he has it again,” she said about her middle son. “All the kids have it. They’re all asymptomatic, really.”

Rivera said she was supposed to go to a wedding over the weekend, but stayed home because she “couldn’t get out of bed” and had a “gut feeling” she had COVID.

“I don’t want to pass it to anybody,” Rivera said. “I don’t want to be that person, so I’ve just been home. Jo was like, ‘You and Kail should just be alone in the house together.”

Jo Rivera, Vee’s husband and Lowry’s ex, has been keeping his distance. Their 6-year-old daughter, Vivi, has also been staying away from her mom.

Rivera is worried about Vivi getting infected. “I know how miserable it’s been for me.

While Rivera has had a hard time sleeping without her husband by her side. At the beginning of her illness, Lowry experienced “extreme fatigue” and was sleeping whenever she could throughout the day.

“Now I can’t sleep. Now I’m tossing and turning and nearing the end of it,” she said. “We’re almost out of it.”

Rivera ‘Cant Believe’ She and Lowry Both Tested Positive

Lowry might have exposed Rivera to COVID-19 when they recorded their podcast together last week. Still, Rivera was surprised that they were both symptomatic.

“I can’t believe we have it at the same time. Like, I never had it. This is the first time. I’ve been lucky enough to never have it, to never catch it, been dodging that b**** for two years and then you gave it to me,” she told her co-host.

“Sorry,” Lowry told her, adding that ex-husband Javi Marroquin also tested positive after she sent their son — 7-year-old Lincoln — to his dad’s house.

Rivera seemed to brush it off. “I feel like everyone is bound to get it at some time,” she said about COVID-19.

