Kailyn Lowry on Struggling to Pay Rent Amid New Home Build

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry opened up about struggling to pay rent during a new interview with In Touch. The star is in the process of building her own home, a long way from when she lived month-to-month when she was younger. Lowry was inspired to talk about her financial journey after fans on TikTok pointed out her humble beginnings.

“That was one of the things that a repeated comment was like, ‘I remember when you couldn’t make rent,’” Lowry, 29, confessed to In Touch.

She became emotional when talking about the obstacles she overcame. “I would be lying if I said that I didn’t tear up a little bit because I remember those hard times,” the mother-of-four said to the outlet. “And I still remember what that felt like, and literally counting down to like change and singles for it to pay my rent. And so, it’s such a good feeling to be where I’m at.”

Financial stability was important for Lowry to obtain. “I’m trying to make sure that I’m not making any extra purchases during this time,” she told In Touch. “I’m not refinancing anything, like making sure all my bills are paid on time. Nothing goes into collections.”

Lowry first appeared in “16 and Pregnant” and was later brought on to “Teen Mom 2.” At the time, she had a strained relationship with her mother Suzi Irwin, and instead lived with her boyfriend Jo Rivera and his parents while she was pregnant and after their son, Isaac, was born.

Lowry, now 29, moved out of their home after she found a new boyfriend, Jordan Wenner. The star later revealed she was on welfare and received food stamps during that time.

“There was one season after Isaac was born where I needed to move out of my son’s father’s parent’s house, and I needed to get on my own feet. But the only way for me to do that was I had to be on welfare,” she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast, per The Sun.

Lowry went on to marry her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in September 2012, and their son Lincoln was born the following year. The duo split three years later.

Lowry went on to date ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. That relationship resulted in her youngest sons, Lux and Creed.

TikTok Fans Praised Lowry for Her Home Build Video

Before the walls of her new home were put up, Lowry and her children — 11-year-old Isaac, 7-year-old Lincoln, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — went to the property to share affirmations.

“I got Sharpies and I want to write everything that we want to bring into the new house,” she said in the clip. The video showed Lowry and Isaac writing on the walls. The “Teen Mom 2” star helped Lux out by writing positive affirmations for him, and Lincoln also give involved in some of the writing.

“I can’t even feel anything but love for this video!!!!” One of the top comments said. “I remember the first season of TM & your stresses w/ housing. You’re awesome. You did it!<3”

“Nobody could say she isn’t the best mother!! She’s made mistakes just like we all do but she kills is as a mom,” another person said.

“I remember when Kail didn’t have a home in the first season and now sis is on her sixth home. Impressive,” a third commenter added.

The post is one of her most popular videos, with nearly 1.9 million views and over 1,250 comments.

Lowry’s Children Are Excited About the New Home

Lowry was pleasantly surprised about how thrilled her older sons were about moving into the new home.

“I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2021. “But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

In a post from February, Lowry talked about selling her “most important” home.

“I learned so much about myself and life in general through the extremes I experienced over the course of the year here,” Lowry penned. “There’s so much more to my story & if you know me closely, you understand what I mean & what this represents.”

She described the home as the “most important house” that had “the physical manifestation of both the lowest and highest points.”

