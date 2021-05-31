Kailyn Lowry’s Family Member Lashes Out After New Diss

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is feuding with her half-sister, Mikaila Searcy. Though she isn’t close with most of her family, Kailyn tried to make an effort to form a bond with Mikaila, as shown on season 10 of “Teen Mom 2.” When a fan asked about the status of their relationship, Kailyn acted like she was confused by the question.

Mikaila didn’t hesitate to respond. “If you’re over a situation- stop talking about it,” she tweeted, as captured by a fan on Reddit.

Before that, Kailyn pretended to not have a sister. When she was asked about Mikaila she wrote, “Sister?”

Kailyn also answered a question about her mother, Suzi Irwin, whom she’s no longer in contact with.

“There was no final straw,” she said, as captured by Teen Mom Shade Room. “I was just tired and I knew if I had any chance at personal growth and being a good mom I had to cut off the dead weight.”

Mikaila Canceled Her Plans With Kailyn Because She Was Bit By a Dog

While Kailyn was disappointed she didn’t get to introduce her four children to her sister, Mikaila said she had a valid point for backing out of their plans. Mikaila said she suffered from a dog bite so severe that she nearly suffered nerve damage.

“I almost had nerve damage from the dog bite. Could barely walk for a week. It’s not something to laugh about,” Kailyn’s sister tweeted on October 6. “Literally the only reason for me not going up to Dallas.”

“Also not to mention my mom passed only a couple of months before this,” Mikaila added. “I was in f***ing pain mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

Mikaila also posted a statement on Facebook. “I can’t put other people’s needs above my health. I just can’t,” she wrote. “There’s two sides to every story. Wish I could’ve defended myself.”

She slammed viewers who mocked her injury. “I was lucky to not have nerve damage. I had fat oozing out of my wound. I had a hard time walking for a week,” Mikaila wrote.

Kailyn Wanted Her Boys to Know Her Side of the Family

Kailyn’s sons are all close with their fathers’ families, and she wanted Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed to have the same opportunity with her side — even though she’s not close with any of them.

Her feelings were hurt when Mikaila backed out. “My sister canceling when I was already making the effort to go to Dallas and see her just confirms why I don’t want to introduce my kids to her,” Kailyn said last season on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I likely won’t reach out again,” Kailyn continued. “I have made so many mistakes in the past 10 years just inviting people into our lives that are not permanent. Nothing hurts my feelings anymore so I just don’t care.”

To find out what happens next, don't miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

