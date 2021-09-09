Kailyn Lowry Reveals Weight Loss During Fitness Journey

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed she lost weight after accusing ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez of fat-shaming her. The mother-of-four told her followers on Instagram that she dropped 12 pounds, In Touch Weekly reported on September 8.

Lowry, 29, has been open about having PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause weight gain, abnormal mensuration, acne and infertility — among other symptoms. “Fitness journey now knowing I have PCOS,” she titled her video. “Let’s see how this goes.”

Lowry revealed she exercised for the first time in a while. “I went back to the gym today — or starting working out again — and it was like a mile walk and then I did a 35-minute workout with my friends,” she said. “I am truly humbled by the whole thing because I did not expect that light workout to be so hard for me.”

“Even though I’m down a couple of pounds… it was still really hard. And just knowing I have as far as I have to go still is a humbling experience,” she explained. “So day one back and at gym and we’ll see how I feel in the morning and if I make it to the gym tomorrow.”

Lowry Accused Her Ex-Boyfriend of Fat-Shaming

Days before Lowry revealed she started to work out again, the star leaked a text from ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez where he insinuated that she should exercise more.

“You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks,” he said.

The former couple has two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. Lowry also has two more sons: 11-year-old Issac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 7-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lopez went on Instagram live to deny the fat-shaming allegations.

“I never called anyone fat. If you look at my messages, it didn’t even say I called someone fat,” the father-of-two said, according to the fan account Teen Mom Talk. “It actually says something totally opposite. So you’re adding in a word that I did not say. I stopped myself.”

“It’s not my pattern. I didn’t do anything wrong. Am I wrong? Why? Cause I stated the obvious,” Lopez, 27, continued. “Body shaming is basically saying you’re fat as s***… That is body shaming.”

Lopez Blamed Lowry for What He Said

Lopez didn’t take responsibility for insinuating Lowry should lose weight. Instead, he suggested Lowry caused him to respond the way he did.

“If they offended by what I said, then my bad. Stop talking s***,” Lopez said with a laugh. “That’s how I look at this s***. I don’t care.”

Lopez then hinted that he and Lowry did not have respect for each other.

“Let’s just put it in terms like this: Y’all just say that the father should respect the mother of their kids. I understand that and you’re totally right but should the mother respect the father of her children as well? Is that not the same thing?” he asked.

Viewers are going to get to see more of Lopez since he signed on to appear in the new season of “Teen Mom 2.” MTV did not announce when the new episodes will premiere.

