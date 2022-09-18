Leah Messer Reveals Plans For MTV Filming Her Wedding

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is open to having cameras at her wedding.

Messer is slated to get married for the third time after her partner, Jaylan Mobley, proposed during an August trip to Costa Rica.

Her first marriage was to Corey Simms, the father of her 12-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah. The second marriage was to Jeremy Calvert, the father of her 9-year-old daughter, Addie.

Messer wants her daughters to play a role in helping her get ready for her wedding.

“Ali really wants to be a part of doing the makeup…she really does an amazing job. She’s very artistic like that,” Messer told Entertainment Tonight.

Aleeah is really into fashion these days, so she wants to help the bridal party pick out their outfits.

“[Aleeah] is very, very fashion forward with all of that, as she’s mentioned Vera Wang, we’ll see,” Leah told Entertainment Tonight. “She…wants to be a huge part in the dressing everyone.”

Messer didn’t reveal what part Addie might play in the wedding.

Messer & Mobley Want a Big Wedding

It’s going to be Messer’s third time walking down the aisle, but she doesn’t plan on keeping things small.

“At first I was very much like an intimate wedding, and I’m like, ‘Why not? Let’s have a big wedding!” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The couple hasn’t picked a wedding date, but they might get married summer or fall of 2023.

Fans would want to see the wedding on “Teen Mom” could be in luck. Messer said it’s possible she will allow for MTV cameras to film the celebration.

“I would, absolutely,” she told Entertainment Tonight about having the wedding filmed. “Honestly, everyone that has watched my story unfold for years now, 13 years, I would love [for] them to see. They saw the lowest moments. This would be my highest moment…To not be able to share that with everyone, it wouldn’t be ideal.”

Messer’s not the only “Teen Mom” star who’s getting married. Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis have their wedding scheduled for September 29 in Pasadena, California, and Jade Cline and Sean Austin are eyeing an October 2023 wedding date.

Messer Is Open To Having Kids With Mobley

Messer and Mobley could be welcoming a bundle of joy in the future. The “Teen Mom” is “open” to expanding her family.

“I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids,” Messer told E! News. “I’m open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that.”

“It’s crazy because I just was filming and I said, ‘For once in my life, I feel like I’m dreaming about my future life without being emotional.’ It feels great,” she added.

Messer said the communication she has with Mobley is on point.

“Things continue to get better with us,” she said. “We grow with each other—ups, downs, whatever it may be—that’s why I fall in love with him every single day…The way we come together, the way we grow together, I love it.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.