‘Validated’ Lindsie Chrisley Says An ‘Advantage’ Was Taken

“Coffee Convos” host Lindsie Chrisley admitted to having one of the roughest weeks of her life after her parents — Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley — were found guilty of fraud. They’re facing up to 30 years in prison.

Lindsie Chrisley had taken a break from “Coffee Convos” for two weeks while she digested the conviction.

“As you guys know I have been off of this podcast for two weeks, and the ‘Southern Tea’ for one week, and I don’t really feel brand new,” the mother-of-one admitted on the June 16 episode of “Coffee Convos.” “Damn, I was just trying to survive and stay above water, but then I also feel like I need a vacation now.”

“These past two weeks have been the roughest, most uncertain time that I have ever felt in my life and just felt so rushed around and had no plan,” she said. “Anyone who has watched this show from the beginning, you know that I am very ‘type A’ and I want a plan and I like to know what’s going on, and having a lot of unknowns with nothing consistent feels very crazy to me.”

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were guilty on “five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud,” Us Weekly reported. They are facing as many as 30 years behind bars.

The Convicted Effected Chrisley’s Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Lindsie Chrisley couldn’t get into details about the conviction — although she is going to have her lawyer on next week’s episode of “Coffee Convos” to unpack everything — but she was able to discuss how the decision impacted her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Will Campbell.

Lindsie Chrisley testified in court and asked her husband to help out more with their son — 7-year-old son named Jackson — but he wasn’t accommodating.

The former reality TV star wanted to keep her son on his schedule but being in court “made that “a little hard to navigate.”

The mother-of-one didn’t appreciate the way Campbell handled the conviction.

“I definitely feel that there was a little um, advantage taken,” she said, noting that her parents and Campbell had a rocky relationship in the past. “I think a lot of things came to the forefront over these past two weeks.”

Cambell was “unwilling” to be accommodating even though he knew his ex-wife “needed” to be in court and with her family.

None of Chrisley’s Former In-Laws Reached Out to Her

Lindsie Chrisley was “angry” that not of her former in-laws — as well as her ex-husband — checked in on her after the conviction was announced.

“That was really hard,” she told co-host Kailyn Lowry.

The former reality TV star texted her husband — whom she was with for 12 years — about the decision so he knew what was going on.

“And not one single person, including my ex-husband, reached out to acknowledge anything so that’s kinda where we are on that front,” she told Lowry.

Even though she was upset about the lack of support, Lindsie Chrisley felt like their actions “validated” her decision to file for divorce.