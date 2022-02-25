Mackenzie Edwards Shares Rare Photo of Oldest Son Hudson

Mackenzie Edwards shared a rare photo of her oldest son, Hudson, on social media on February 24, 2022.

She captioned the Instagram picture, “My baby is E I G H T (at midnight)! How? Time please slow down!”

In the first photo, Hudson sat on his mother’s lap at what appeared to be a restaurant. The next photo in the series showcased Hudson as a baby wearing a blue and white striped beanie.

Mackenzie shares Hudson with her ex, Zachary Stephens. As of January 2021, she had primary custody of Hudson, according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephens Claimed Hudson’s Role on ‘Teen Mom OG’ Was ‘Detrimental’

In January 2021, The Sun reported that Stephens had requested 50/50 custody of Hudson, adding that his “involvement with the television program may be detrimental to the welfare and well-being of the minor child.”

At that time, Stephens had Hudson for 156 days of the year while Edwards had custody of him for the other 209 days.

In the court filings, obtained by The Sun, Stephens stated that Edwards had made “many decisions” without taking his opinion into consideration. He subsequently requested custody of Hudson for 182.5, or half of, the days of the year.

Stephens stated that since their former custody agreement was reached in November 2016, a “material and substantial change” had taken place, per The Sun. The documents continued, “Upon information and belief, during Mother’s designated parenting time, the child spends the majority of the parenting time with the child’s maternal grandparents.”

In March 2021, the outlet reported that a truce was reached in the custody battle, and that the former couple had sorted out “all issues.”

A clerk for Tennesse Courts would not comment on the outcome of the mediation to The Sun.

Edwards Shared a Terrifying Story About Her Home in Tennessee

Mackenzie Edwards married her current husband, Ryan Edwards, in 2017. The two share children Stella and Jagger. As “Teen Mom” fans are aware, Ryan is also father to Bentley, 12, whom he shares with his ex-fiancee, Maci Bookout McKinney.

In February 2022, Mackenzie shared a TikTok about when the couple first moved into their Tennessee home.

In the video, Mackenzie explained that the house came equipped with a faulty gas stove, which she was not used to.

“Every time I come into this kitchen in our house, I am always reminded of the time when we first moved in,” she said at the beginning of the video.

She explained “a few weird things” that happened when she started to cook with the stove. She said that while some food “came out perfectly,” the bottom of the stove would produce open flames. When she finally contacted a technician, Edwards was told she “could’ve easily burned down” the home.

She jokingly added, “Well, I guess I’m done cooking now.”

Fortunately, Edwards has since informed fans that her food is cooking well. In the comments section of the TikTok, she wrote, “They fixed it! It wasn’t set up right! Lol.”