‘Teen Mom’ Updates Fans on Family & Home After Hurricane Ian

“Teen Mom” star Mackenzie McKee let fans know she and her family were OK after Hurricane Ian clawed through parts of Florida as a Category 4 giant. McKee is based in Sarasota, which experienced widespread power outages, limited cell phone usage, and closed gas stations, according to WFLA.

McKee, 27, and her family weren’t personally affected.

“Today is a good day to do a deep clean,” she wrote via Instagram. “We are safe and sound with no damage and power on. Please reach out if there is anything you need and I can help.”

McKee shared a video of her front yard after she appeared to have taken some of the shutters off her windows. The kids were playing outside, doing cartwheels in the front yard. “Just after storm kids chilling in my yard,” she said.

She then panned the camera to her eldest son, 10-year-old Gannon who made a comment about her body. “I said if my mom was built with a skinny waist like Selena she would pay $5 bucks for a good man to smack it,” he said.

McKee joked that she has to wait for the right man to come along first. She’s been spotted with a new man, Dimitri, but she insisted they are just friends.

McKee Shared An Update During the Storm

It’s not the first time McKee let her Instagram followers know how she was handling the hurricane. McKee filmed herself in the middle of the storm to make a TikTok.

Rain and wind bore down on McKee as she gave a fake weather update while wearing pink sweatpants and white flip-flops.

“Hi, this is Karen Smith. It’s 68 degrees and there’s a 30% chance that it’s already raining,” she said in the clip.

The star faced some backlash from social media users for not taking the storm seriously. Hurricane Ian might have left Sarasota relatively unscathed, but other areas on Florida’s west coast — like Fort Myers — were devastated.

Hurricane Ian turned out to be one of the strongest storms to hit the U.S., bringing winds of 150 mph and leaving 1.8 million people without power, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Hurrican Ian could turn out to be “one of the top 5 hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.”

McKee Is A Single Mother

McKee announced in July that she was splitting from her husband, Josh McKee. The couple had been together for more than 12 years, and experienced a series of ups and downs in their relationship.

Since breaking up with her husband, McKee has been spotted with Dimitri in several clips on social media. Some have been posted by the former “Teen Mom” star and others were posted by Dimitri on his TikTok account.

In one of them, Dimitri begins to dance and tries to coax McKee into the room with him. The video ends before she joins him.

He also posted a video with McKee after Hurricane Ian, saying he and his friend had “survived.”

McKee is no longer a part of “Teen Mom,” though the latest series — “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” — airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.