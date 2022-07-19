Fans Slam ‘Teen Mom’ Star For Taking Kid to a Club

“Teen Mom” fans were taken aback to see “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham take her underage daughter Sophia out to a club for a concert. Here’s what they’re saying:

Farrah & Sophia Both Posted Video to Instagram & TikTok at a Lil Darkie Concert

On their Instagram and TikTok stories, Farrah, 31, and Sophia, 13, posted videos jamming out at the July 18 Lil Darkie and Spider Gang 2 concert at the Empire Control Room and Garage club and event venue in Austin, Texas. In the videos, the mother and daughter can be seen rocking out while lights flash and the music pounds. They are smiling and dancing and Farrah is holding a can of Liquid Death sparkling water.

But fans on the TikTok story were not happy that Farrah took her 13-year-old daughter out to a concert at a bar.

“Shouldn’t she be doing this with her friends?” wrote one follower. Another added, “That’s mother of the year right there.”

Other fans called it “ridiculous” and “insanity” and one wrote, “What the actual f***?”

The Empire Control Room and Garage website describes the space as a “hell of a good time” that gives patrons “an experience filled with reverb and vibes” with a full bar where you can “grab a drink before the show starts.”

This Is Not the First Time Fans Have Questioned Farrah’s Parenting

When Sophia celebrated her 13th birthday back in February, fans took umbrage with Farrah letting her teenager get her nose pierced.

“I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!” wrote Sophia on Instagram alongside video of her getting her nose pierced.

One follower wrote, “Disgusting to see a mom letting her 12-year-old daughter do piercings,” and another wrote, “I think her mum forgets she’s her mum and not her bestie.”

One follower asked, “Does anyone else thinks Farrah is the worst mom ever?,” to which another replied, “I feel sorry for Sophia.”

But lots of fans were defending the “Teen Mom” star and her daughter. One wrote, “Y’all need to get off this girl’s page with your nonsense & leave her mother alone,” and another added, “I think it looks good on ya, chic! Don’t listen to these haters! At 13 I would have gotten a piercing if my mom had let me, it’s way less commitment than ink! You can always take it out.”

Another fan defended Sophia and said that people leaving negative comments on her post are “trashy.”

That commenter wrote:

Oh my GOD y’all.. (for those saying all these negative things) so here is the thing… so what if she let her daughter get her nose pierced! In other countries and cultures, girls get their noses done, young girls, sometimes young than Sophia! And I would also rather let my daughter get it done and take her somewhere that knows what they are doing instead of her go out and do it behind my back, and go to a place that might mess her up!? This does not make her a bad moms nor does it doom Sophia’s life bc she has piercings! And y’all this is a KID! And y’all are talking trash on a KIDS Instagram. THAT is trashy to me! And before anyone comments back. you may as well not bc I will not read or NOR argue with anyone on social media!

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” is currently airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV. “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” has been renewed for a second season but the premiere date has not yet been announced. “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which combines “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” has been ordered to series but no premiere date has been announced yet either.

