‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Gives Major Baby Update

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are ready to have a baby, and Iaconetti has given fans some pretty big updates on her journey to getting pregnant!

The latest information came by way of a “True or False” box that she posted on her Instagram story. Fans knew the questions to ask — and Iaconetti’s responses were super candid.

As previously reported by Heavy, Iaconetti and Haibon have officially started trying to get pregnant. The two have been married since August 2019, and are excited to start a family together. They are so excited, in fact, that they’ve already been thinking about baby names. Iaconetti shared that she and Haibon have settled on a name if they have a baby boy (and, no, it’s not Brady, despite Haibon’s love for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady).

Ashley Iaconetti Said She’s ‘Disappointed’ When She Gets Her Period

As previously reported by Heavy, Iaconetti and Haibon have been trying to get pregnant for a few months. Iaconetti shared that she has had a feeling that she was pregnant “every month,” but that she gets her period shortly after.

“Every month, since October, I’ve been like, ‘I’m pregnant! I feel it!’ I’m hyper-sensitive to, like, every little twinge in that area, and then… I get my period,” Iaconetti previously said.

That comment could have prompted one of Iaconetti’s true or false questions on Thursday. One fan asked if it was true or false that she was discouraged that she wasn’t pregnant yet.

“Right now, periods make me disappointed. I wouldn’t say discouraged,” Iaconetti answered.

Another fan asked how Iaconetti was feeling now that she is off of her birth control pill. While every woman is different, Iaconetti shared some of the side effects that she’s going through since stopping those hormones.

“I feel worse. I have acne. My face is super and my hair is super oily. And my hair is falling out,” she said. “Other than those things, I feel no different,” Iaconetti added.

Ashley Iaconetti Wants to Give Birth in Virginia

Iaconetti and Haibon are looking to build a house in Rhode Island (Haibon’s home state), but, when the time comes, she is hoping to deliver her baby in Virginia.

“I actually want to deliver at the hospital my dad works at in Northern [Virginia], and have his doctor and nurse friends doing the delivery and epidural. I want to feel as comfortable and at home as possible,” Iaconetti responded.

“Ideally, I’d want to be at my parents’ the month or so leading up to the birth and after. But, yes, I hope our home base is Rhode Island by then. Just a six hour drive from my parents in [Virginia],” she added.

Iaconetti was also asked if it was true that she and Haibon want a lot of kids. Ideally, she said, she’d like to have two; a boy and a girl. However, she said if she had two boys, she’d have a hard time not trying for a girl!

