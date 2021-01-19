Are Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Still Together?

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are still together, stronger than ever, since their wedding back in 2019. The duo, who first met on Bachelor in Paradise, had a unconventional love story that fans simply couldn’t get enough of — and that hasn’t changed. Even still, people still want to know what’s going on with Mr. and Mrs. Haibon.

These days, the two are looking to buy a home on the East coast, and are hoping to start a family in the not-so-distant future. For the time being, they are human mom and dad to their adorable pup named Lois Lane.

“So you’re telling me I’m going to love my future children more than my dog? I don’t think that’s possible,” Iaconetti captioned an Instagram pic of her and Lois back in July. Iaconetti also has a dog named Gurgi — Haibon is Gurgi’s dad though marriage, of course.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Had a Fairytale Wedding

Things didn’t ignite for Iaconetti and Haibon straight away. While it was love at first sight for Iaconetti, it took Haibon some time to come around. The two remained friends for quite some time, even dating other people in Bachelor Nation, before finding each other. In May 2018, the two announced that they were dating.

One month later, Haibon got down on one knee and made Iaconetti the happiest woman alive. In August 2019, they had a fairytale wedding, exchanging vows in Newport, Rhode Island. After their special day, they took off on the trip of a lifetime, spending their honeymoon in Italy and Greece.

The Haibons celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary in August 2020.

“Happy one year anniversary my love. You are undoubtedly the best thing to ever happen to me. I am forever grateful you are the person I get to share my life with,” Haibon captioned an Instagram video on his anniversary.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Looking to Buy a House in Rhode Island

Iaconetti and Haibon have been looking for a home for a few months, and their search appears to be getting more serious. They haven’t decided whether or not they want to buy a starter home, or if they want to buy their dream home.

The couple has, however, made one decision; they will live in Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island.

“What we talk about realistically, the work is out here. I know why we have to work out here. I miss home. I miss my family. I miss the routine of things. I miss the convenience of things. There’s a different dynamic of being on the West Coast versus the East Coast,” Haibon told the Bachelor Nation website back in March 2020.

The couple has been looking at homes in a few areas outside of Providence, Rhode Island. Iaconetti has been documenting some of their finds on her Instagram story, and she often asks fans for their thoughts on the various houses they look at.

As far as starting a family, Iaconetti and Haibon aren’t in an immediate rush, but they have said they’d like to get pregnant “soon.”

