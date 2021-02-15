Former Bachelorette Confirms New Boyfriend

Hannah Brown just made her new romance Instagram official!

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the former Bachelorette wrote in her Instagram Story while tagging her boyfriend Adam Woolard in a photo of the two on horseback. The two sparked romance rumors just last month when they were photographed at dinner in Nashville.

Though his Instagram account is private, a screenshot of one of his posts shows the meditation and lifestyle coach embracing Brown with the caption “My sweetie.”

This marks Brown’s first public romance since she ended her brief engagement with Jed Wyatt after meeting on The Bachelorette. While fans have held out hope for a possible reconciliation with her season’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, the two insist they are just friends.

According to E! News, the couple has been dating for some time before the 2020 holidays. While this is the first time the two have shared photos of each other, the Alabama-native has previously shared photos with a man without showing his face. The two were previously photographed holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles.

Bachelor Matt James Previously Confirmed Brown’s New Relationship

Well, it seems current Bachelor Matt James confirmed the former beauty queen’s relationship before she could.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, James revealed, “I couldn’t approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him and he’s incredible.”

James, who is Cameron’s best friend and roommate, added, “He’s a really good guy and I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

Brown is not the only one who has moved on, as Cameron is rumored to be dating model Camila Kendra.

The New York City-based real estate broker quarantined with both Brown and Cameron earlier in the coronavirus pandemic as a part of “The Quarantine Crew.”

Her New Beau Has Left Brown “Smitten” Reports E! News

E! News reported Brown is “smitten” over her new model beau after news broke of their relationship.

“They instantly connected from the moment they met,” revealed a source to the outlet. “He gives her butterflies and she hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”

Describing the relationship as “getting serious,” they explained, “Hannah feels she has finally found someone who is on the same page as her. She could tell his intentions were pure and loves that Adam shares the same values. She also loves that he is involved in multiple charities and is just a straight up good guy.”

Since her time in Bachelor Nation, the Dancing With the Stars winner has relocated to Los Angeles.

“They have been spending time at each other’s places in LA and are enjoying each other’s company,” reported E! News’ source. “It’s new, but they are pretty inseparable. They will do cute couple-y things like cook dinner for each other and have date nights at home. They are both pretty low-key and chill people, so it’s been working.”

