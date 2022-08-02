‘Bachelorette’ Star Gets Engaged & Promises ‘Adventure of a Lifetime With You’

Another former contestant from “The Bachelorette” has just announced an engagement. Bennett Jordan, who appeared on season 16 with both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, has proposed to his girlfriend, yoga instructor Emily Chen.

Jordan’s engagement follows on the heels of several other “Bachelor Nation” veterans proposing to their significant others as well. Luke Pell and Chase McNary, both of whom were on JoJo Fletcher’s season, as well as Jed Wyatt, Hannah Brown’s former final rose recipient, shared their engagement stories in recent weeks. Now, it was Jordan’s turn, and he dished out some details in a recent Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jordan Popped the Question a Month Ago

The Instagram post Jordan shared on August 1 revealed he proposed to Chen a while ago. He uploaded a video that was taken while the couple was visiting Wyoming, and he noted it was filmed a “few days after the proposal.” Since then, they have “been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news.” The caption of Jordan’s engagement post revealed the proposal took place on June 30, and he thanked Chen for “making me the luckiest man alive.” He also acknowledged he “can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you.”

Jordan and Chen may only be publicly announcing their engagement now, but the former “Bachelorette” contestant shared an Instagram post on June 30 that, in retrospect, may have hinted at what he had planned. “POV: When you realize everything is working out exactly as it’s supposed to,” he wrote. Jordan added, “Honor and embrace the present, ignore the noise around you, and find joy and peace within.” Apparently, the day he proposed to Chen was also his birthday.

Plenty of Former Co-Stars Congratulated Jordan

On July 11, Jordan returned to Instagram with a major tease. “I took 10 days off social media during a road trip for my birthday to truly be present, and it feels like a rebirth. Big things comin’,” he teased.

Shortly after Jordan revealed the engagement on his Instagram page, Chen shared a couple of tidbits via her Instagram stories. She posted the video her fiance had shared, along with a throwback photo from July 29, 2021. “One year ago! Secret relationship,” she had captioned the photo at the time. In her new Instagram stories, she also posted a screenshot of a text exchange she had with a friend where she showed off her stunning engagement ring.

It did not take long for “Bachelor Nation” to catch up with Jordan’s big news. “Congrats man!!!” commented Blake Horstmann, and fellow season 16 “Bachelorette” contestant Mike Tobin wrote, “Huge congrats!!!” Several other contestants from Crawley and Adams’ season quickly commented on the post as well. Jason Foster, added “LFG!!! Congrats my guy!!!” and Jay Smith added his congratulations, telling Jordan he was “Stoked for the both of you.” Another guy from that season, Ed Waisbrot, showed his enthusiasm for the engagement news too.

One person who congratulated Jordan added, “And no Bachelor producers were involved in the making of this sweet love story.” Jordan did not find love within “Bachelor Nation,” and both Crawley and Adams have since split with their final rose recipients. Luckily, Jordan found the one for him away from reality television cameras and his “Bachelorette” buddies seemed thrilled for him.