‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Was Lady Gaga’s Classmate

While opening up about her collegiate career, Carly Waddell revealed her famous former classmate: Lady Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta.

During a Sunday video on her YouTube channel, the former cruise ship singer discussed getting into New York University’s Collaborative Arts Project 21, also known as CAP21.

“There’s like 60 people that make it in and I only applied to one college,” Waddell said. “I was like, ‘I’m getting in.’ Like where would that, where’d that confidence come from because I need that again.”

She continued, “So I actually got into this program which is part of Tisch School of the Arts and Lady Gaga was actually in the program with me. We were the only two dropouts of that, of CAP21 that year which always makes me laugh. She’s so successful.”

Waddell would find a different kind of success, going on to sing on cruise ships before joining Bachelor Nation.

She explained her decision to leave the program, “So after that I took a summer off, because I actually, as Lady Gaga probably also felt, I did not think that was a great program for me.”

Waddell followed up New York University with a year and a half at the University of Oklahoma before dropping out again.

Her brother, Zak, competed on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette. It was during his hometown date that she was introduced to the franchise.

She then went on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor before two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. Gaga’s former classmate got engaged to Evan Bass and welcomed two children together before announcing their split in 2020.

Waddell Is Planning an EP

As for what the future holds, Waddell is returning to her roots in music with the upcoming release of her five-song EP.

As she explained in her YouTube video, she was discussing doing things she loves with her agent.

“He’s like, ‘I think this is your time to like find what makes you happy again’ and so I was just talking to him about stuff that I loved and every time I would talk about singing and music and songwriting, he’d be like ‘This is where you get really excited,’” Waddell said. She added, “I’ve kind of found my love of music again.”

The “most singing I’ve kind of done since being off the show” was a lullaby album Waddell released for her daughter Bella’s first birthday. This time, however, she is working with two songwriters on country-pop music.

New Music Was One of Waddell’s New Year’s Resolutions

In a YouTube video, Waddell put together a vision board.

“One of my goals is, you guys, I’m coming out with new music,” revealed Waddell, adding that the process was starting soon.

While she said doing such things would cause a dreaded “pit in your stomach,”, she is “trying to spin that and be like ‘I love this feeling of those nerves because that means I’m doing something that’s, like, new and different and a challenge.’”

She reveals getting back into music has made her feel more herself.

“It feels like [I] haven’t sang for you in years,” she previously revealed on Instagram. “Some of you don’t even know I’ve been professionally singing since I was in middle school! Well, I guess I sorta lost myself in motherhood, and while that is the most amazing gift, I sorta forgot my own self.”

While she is working on her music, a release date is not yet known.

