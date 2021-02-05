‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Reveals Baby Plans

Will baby make three for Bachelor in Paradise couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt? Not yet, but the Canadian firefighter opened up about the prospect of kids during a recent session of “True or False” on his Instagram Story.

One follower wrote in, “You want babies soon,” for Wendt to affirm or deny. He punted the question to his fiancée who responded, “Yes please!”

Continuing on the trend of baby-related questions, another follower wrote in “You want lots of kids.” When he admitted he would “like to have four kids,” Loch interjected “What? No!”

He explained her stance, saying, “Astrid wants three. I want four and then maybe one adoption and three other dogs, so like eight.”

The engaged couple currently resides in Canada. Wendt, who originally competed on the Canadian Bachelorette, represented his home country when American audiences first met him on Bachelor Winter Games. He then met Loch, who was first a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite breaking up with her on the beach, Wendt won her back during the post-finale reunion special.

Loch Relocated to Wendt’s Home Country of Canada for His Job

Loch relocated from Tampa, Florida to Toronto, Canada after their reconciliation to accommodate his job as a firefighter.

She revealed the news in December 2018 in a since-deleted Instagram post advertising PODS. According to People, the photo was captioned, “This summer I took a chance, quit my job, and packed up my apartment… 6 months later this PODS storage box and I are getting shipped to Canada.”

She added, “Hope you’re ready for me and all my stuff.”

During the “True and False” Instagram session, Wendt claimed Loch had acclimated so well she loved the country more than he did.

They Delayed Their Wedding Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

On August 28, 2019, Wendt got down on bended knee to propose to Loch. He admitted on Instagram that the moment was “the most nervous I’ve been my entire life!!!”

Loch shared the moment on her Instagram. She captioned the photos of the proposal, “I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. [Kevin Wendt] you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.”

They were supposed to tie the knot on November 13, 2020, in Florida. But, like many engaged couples, they had to reschedule their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking on the bright side, the firefighter wrote, “On the other hand the Tropical storm in Florida this week would have rained out the wedding soooo… I’m saying glass half full.”

The couple has not shared when they plan to walk down the aisle.

The pandemic did not only delay their wedding. They introduced their dog Ace on Instagram in June 2020. Their pandemic puppy was originally rescued in March.

