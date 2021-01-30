‘Bachelor’ Contestant Brittany Galvin Responds to Escort Allegations

Brittany Galvin is speaking her truth after facing escort allegations in last week’s episode of The Bachelor.

She was one of five late additions to the house, stirring up resentment among the original contestants. Anna Redman, who arrived on night one, recognized the model and DJ. She shared rumors that Galvin “is entertaining men for money.”

“It’s 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story, according to screenshots provided by Cosmopolitan.

“Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort,” reiterated the model and DJ, who denied the allegations when first confronted on the show. “And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are so powerful.”

Apparently, a video on YouTube questioned her need for denial if she supports sex workers. Galvin cited how public the accusations are, airing on television, asking, “how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation, and future relationships.”

Redman has not addressed her accusations against Galvin since the episode aired.

The full statement reads:

Redman Shared a Rumor That Galvin ‘Is Entertaining Men for Money’

During the cocktail portion of the first group date involving the new women, Redman told “Queen” Victoria Larson, “People have gone out of their way to find me and tell me, ‘Oh my God, watch out for this girl.’”

Galvin was among the initial cast list for the season and both women live in Chicago, seeming to have similar social circles.

As Redman explained in a confessional interview, “There is a rumor since she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that Brittany may be an escort. She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.”

While Bachelor Matt James was spending one-on-one time with another contestant, Redman informed Galvin of the escort allegations to ensure her “intentions are pure coming here.”

When Galvin asked, “Wait, you were telling people in the house that?” Redman responded, “I think that’s an awful thing to say about someone and I apologize.”

Galvin was quick to deny the rumors, adding it is hard feeling “like everyone’s against me right now.”

While most of the contestants witnessing the confrontation seemed uncomfortable and solemn, Larson laughed it off, saying, “Okay, then get out of the house.”

Larson recently addressed on Good Morning America the bullying accusations she faces.

Galvin Does Not Want Redman Harassed

Ana is the type a girl who never lets anything get in the way of a good rumor. Especially not the truth. Can’t stand people like Anna. #TheBachelor — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 26, 2021

Since the episode aired, Larson’s villain status has partially passed to Redman.

As one Twitter user wrote, “If the rumor isn’t true, Anna started a stigmatizing lie about Brittany that could ruin her life. If it is true, Anna outed a sex worker on national tv and potentially put her life in danger to be petty. That isn’t funny, cute, or ‘tea.’”

Among those calling out Redman online were Bachelor Nation alum. As Nick Viall tweeted, “[Anna] is the type a girl who never lets anything get in the way of a good rumor. Especially not the truth. Can’t stand people like Anna.”

Yet, Galvin seems to have indirectly called for an end to the backlash. On a second slide of her Instagram story, she wrote, “Lastly, yes it was a s***** thing to do, but let’s not destroy someone’s life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don’t want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.”

