Ex Bachelor in Paradise Stars Reveal Surprise Relationship

Two Bachelor Nation stars who never crossed paths in “Paradise” are now dating. Former “Bachelor In Paradise” stars Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have confirmed they are a couple.

The duo went public with their romance more than two months after Bukowski addressed rumors about their friendship. In January 2022, Bukowski addressed chatter about his love life while speaking on the “She’s All Bach” podcast, where he was asked specifically about Redman.

“I’m not going to confirm or deny those allegations,” he said. “But I know Anna. She’s a great girl. … We’re definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her.”

“I just kind of, you know… enjoying good company,” he added. “No stress, very free, very natural. All of it very unexpected, but obviously, you know, happy that it’s happening with whoever that might be.”

Chris Bukowski & Anna Redman Posed Together in Costa Rica

In posts to their social media pages, Bukowski and Redman made their public debut as a couple. On Instagram, Redman shared a photo of the two kissing while decked out for an outdoor event, while Bukowski shared PDA pics by the pool.

According to Us Weekly, Bukowski, 35, and Redman, 25, are both from Chicago and were in Costa Rica for a destination wedding when they shared the photos.

In the comment section, Bukowski hinted that another “Bachelor in Paradise” star may have something to do with him meeting Redman.

“Thank @joeamabile1 for the assist in making this happen,” he wrote.

“FINALLY,” chimed in Amabile’s fiancee, Serena Pitt.

Bukowski & Redman Are Both Known as Bachelor Nation ‘Villains’

Bukowski and Redman are both controversial members of “The Bachelor” franchise. Bukowski was first introduced on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette” a decade ago. He went on to appear in a stream of Bachelor Nation shows, including the now-defunct “Bachelor Pad,” Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and a few seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to TV Insider.

On “Bachelor Pad,” he hooked up with three co-stars behind their backs. According to Bustle, he boasted about his multiple hookups by saying, “The best thing I have done is traded in Blakeley and Jamie for Sarah. It’s like buying a new car. You get the nice new car smell and this is so much smoother and nicer for me.”

He ended his final BiP stint in 2019 with a short-lived engagement to Katie Morton, per Us Weekly.

Redman was a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” as well as season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” She was known as a bully on James’ season after spreading a rumor accusing fellow contestant, Brittany Galvin, of working as an escort in the past. Redman claimed she was given the information about Galvin from people from her hometown who contacted her.

“People have gone out of their way to find me and tell me, ‘Oh, my God, watch out for this girl,’ ” Redman said of Galvin on the Jan. 25, 2021 episode of James’ season, per the New York Post. She also dished that Galvin had been known for “entertaining men for money.”

“There’s a rumor because she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that she’s an escort and may be having transactional relationships with wealthy men,” Redman said per Elite Daily.

On “Women Tell All” special, Galvin told then-host Chris Harrison that Redman’s lie about her hurt her reputation. According to ScreenRant, Redman apologized for spreading the rumor.