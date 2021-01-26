Clare Crawley May Have Traded in Her Engagement Ring for Her ‘Promise’ Ring

Clare Crawley was photographed while hanging out with a gal pal and a little girl (likely her friend’s daughter) in Sacramento, California, on Monday.

The newly single former Bachelorette was wearing a ring on her left ring finger, according to Page Six, though it’s fairly obvious that it was not her engagement ring.

Back in October, Crawley took to Instagram to post about a ring that she often wears on her wedding ring finger. She told her fans and followers that she purchased the ring herself, and that she wore it as a “promise” to herself. The ring in the photos appears to be that ring.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me,” Crawley captioned an Instagram post of her diamond ring created by Miss Diamond Ring.

Crawley was smiling and appeared to be in good spirits while out and about.

Clare Crawley Posted a Photo Before Going for a Run & Did Not Appear to Be Wearing a Ring of any King

On Monday afternoon, Crawley took to Instagram to share the above photo, taken as she was prepping for a run. As Crawley bent over to tie the laces on her sneaker, her left hand was visible to the camera — and it does not look like she was wearing a ring of any kind, on any finger.

“Time to tie up the laces and get fresh air,” Crawley captioned the Instagram post. She also asked her female friends and fans for suggestions for a new playlist — perhaps good running songs, perhaps ones that will provide her with inspiration and healing following her split from Dale Moss.

Crawley also posted to her Instagram story, sharing a view of herself running. She chose the song “Rise Up” by Andra Day to play over the video.

Clare Crawley Will Most Likely Have to Return Her Neil Lane Engagement Ring to ABC

Those who have watched Bachelor franchise shows over the years probably know that each person who gets engaged is gifted with a Neil Lane diamond ring of their (or their significant other’s) choosing. The gorgeous baubles are usually worth a pretty penny, so it makes sense that there are some ground rules when it comes to broken engagements.

Former Bachelorette star Jesse Csincsak previously revealed the “rules” that all cast members must abide by in the event of a breakup within the first two years following a given show’s ending.

“In the contract, it says if you are not together for two years after the final day of the show airing, you have to give them back the ring,” Csincsak previously told Bustle.

In case you were wondering what happens to the rings, that question hasn’t been answered. Previously, Entertainment Weekly reported that Neil Lane does not get the rings back.

All of that said, it is more than likely that Crawley will need to return her engagement ring — if she hasn’t done so already.

