Demar Jackson on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts

Demar Jackson is a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, vying for the heart of Tayshia Adams. Stop reading now if you want to avoid SPOILERS for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

In deleted footage filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson opened up about being ready for love. As he explained, “In life, you’re made to love, to be loved and to show love.”

While he initially came onto the show to pursue Clare Crawley, who left the show early engaged to Dale Moss, he chose to stay for a chance at love. After Crawley’s departure, Adams was brought on as a replacement lead.

This season has proven to be unlike any other. Instead of being filmed at the Bachelor Mansion, production was relocated to the La Quinta Resort and Club where the show would be filmed entirely in a bubble. The cast and crew all had to quarantine once they arrived.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Jackson is based in Scottsdale, AZ

Despite being from San Diego, California, Jackson is now based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Scottsdale is near Arizona State University, where Jackson earned his undergraduate degree.

While Jackson did go to school in South Carolina when earning his master’s degree, he returned to Arizona where he works at the Madison Scottsdale.

2. Jackson Is a Spin Instructor

Jackson is currently a spin instructor in Scottdale, Arizona. He recently shared on Instagram deleted footage filmed prior to the pandemic. In it, he is shown leading a class and saying, “When I’m in front of the crow, I come alive. The energy in this room is what it’s all about.”

He went on to equate spinning with love. “Spinning is a lot like love, you saddle up with your favorite person, hold them tight, put everything into it,” he said. “Hopefully by the end, you have enjoyed the ride together.

Though, according to his ABC profile, his dream job is being a DJ on the Las Vegas Strip.

3. He Is an Only Child

“Born an only child to two loving parents, Demar is very close to both of his parents and hopes to find a woman who will join him and his mom on their Starbucks coffee dates and then get in on the action when he shoots hoops with his dad,” his ABC profile states.

Jackson has celebrated his parents online, such as his Mother’s Day post celebrating his mother and grandmother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Mother Goose and my ‘Grand’Mother Goose. I love you both and everything I do, I do for you. Thanks for sending me endless selfies for me to use for days like today and your birthday,” he wrote on Instagram.

4. He Graduated From Arizona State University

Jackson graduated from Arizona State University in 2016, according to LinkedIn, having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Wellness. While there, he earned his minor in Business Administration and Management.

The fan-favorite contestant also earned his Master of Science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management from Clemson University. While there he was Fitness and Wellness Graduate Assistant.

5. Chris Harrison Sang His Praises

When Chris Harrison was going through the contestants, he sang the praises of Jackson. “He’s a good dude. He’s a great hype man,” said the show’s long-time host.

His ABC profile elaborated, “His infectious energy will captivate any room he is in, and he’s hoping that works to his advantage when he arrives.” While his “infectious energy” has kept him in the dating competition, Reality Steve is not reporting Jackson as making it to the top four.

Jackson’s journey for love continues Tuesday on ABC.

