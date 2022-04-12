First Photo of NYC Man Pretending to Be Clayton Echard Leaked Online

Former “Bachelor” star Clayton Echard found himself in the middle of a scandal after a women on TikTok claimed that she hooked up with him in New York City.

“Um so i think i just ended the bachelor’s marriage last night (i had no idea) (wtf),” a girl named Sasha Narang captioned a TikTok that she uploaded on April 9, 2022. In the video, Sasha explains that she met a guy at a bar and the two started flirting.

She said that the guy asked her if she watched “The Bachelor,” to which she told him that she didn’t. He told her that he was just on the show, and she believed him. She ended up going home with him, and after the two had sex, he got her an Uber.

When Narang got home, she started Googling — and she truly believed that the guy she had just hooked up with was Echard. The problem being, Echard was in Arizona when all of this went down. He was able to prove that by showing the location of the specific date and time that Narang claimed she was with him. Echard proved that he was at the gym just a couple of hours earlier and wouldn’t have been able to make it to New York City to meet up with Narang.

Nevertheless, Narang stood by her claim that she was with Echard. She said that she messaged his girlfriend, Susie Evans, and told her everything. She then reached out to Reality Steve who was able to get to the bottom of things.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Viewed Security Camera Footage From the Building Where Narang Went With the Mystery Guy

Reality Steve agreed to get on the phone with Narang, and she explained everything to him. After their first conversation, Reality Steve admitted that he was “confused.”

She showed him a photo that was obtained from security footage at the building where the guy she slept with lived. After viewing the still, Reality Steve was able to confirm that Echard was not the guy that Narang had been with.

“I said, ‘Sasha, that’s not Clayton,'” Reality Steve said. He went on to say that Narang made a genuine mistake and that there was nothing malicious behind her claims. She was really led to believe that the guy she was with was Echard.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, the footage of Narang and the fake Echard surfaced online and was shared on Reddit. You can see it here.

Narang Issued an Apology

Shortly after talking with Reality Steve, Narang apologized to both Echard and Evans, and she posted a public apology on TikTok.

“This guy truly convinced me that he was Clayton. He, again, introduced me to himself as Clayton. He told me he was on The Bachelor, he knew his hometown, his birthday, knew all these super weird facts that it just obviously, in the moment, me not watching ‘The Bachelor,’ knowing nothing about it, I believed him,” Narang said.

“Super weird, someone impersonating him in New York City, so look out for that,” she added.

