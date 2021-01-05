How Did Abigail Heringer Become Deaf & Lose Her Hearing?

Abigail Heringer is the first hearing impaired person to appear on The Bachelor.

Heringer is one of four children. She has an older sister named Rachel and two younger brothers. She and her older sister were both born with congenital hearing loss. Her mom, Suzie Heringer, told the Statesman Journal that her daughter opened up about her disability on her application for The Bachelor.

“I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss. It’s something she usually doesn’t talk much about,” Suzie told the outlet.

The Oregon native graduated from South Salem’s International Baccalaureate program. She works as a financial analyst for a marketing and event company, and she enjoys playing golf in her spare time.

Abigail Heringer & Her Sister Were Both Born Deaf And Underwent Surgery When They Were 2-Years-Old

Congenital hearing loss is defined as hearing loss at birth. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, there are various causes of congenital hearing loss. They include things like premature birth, low birth weight, maternal diabetes, and genetics. The former appears to be the most common cause.

“Genetic hearing loss can be present at birth or develop later in life. The genes that cause hearing loss can come from one or both parents. You both may hear fine but carry a gene that causes hearing loss in your baby. Or, one of you may have a hearing loss that you pass on to your baby,” ASHA reports.

Both Abigail and her sister underwent surgery for cochlear implants at the age of 2. A cochlear implant is a “small electronic device that electrically stimulates the cochlear nerve (nerve for hearing),” according to Johns Hopkins. The internal portion of the device is located under the skin behind the ear. There is also an external piece, which is located on the scalp behind the patient’s ear. The external piece contains a microphone.

According to the Statesman Journal, Abigail’s sister Rachel was the youngest patient to undergo that specific surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.

Abigail Heringer Receives Matt James’ First Impression Rose

Matt James evidently has instant chemistry with Heringer, based on the report that he hands her his first impression rose, according to Reality Steve.

This was one of the very first spoilers from Season 25. Show spoilers have been rather limited this season, likely due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and precautions. During former seasons, people all over the country would send in tips and upload tweets whenever they saw the Bachelor or the Bachelorette out and about on a date.

Details about how far Abigail makes it on the season have not yet been spoiled, however, according to Parade, Abigail makes it to the final six.

Interestingly, her mother seems unsure about the process of finding true love on The Bachelor.

“To be honest. I don’t think this is a great way to meet your forever person,” Suzie told the Statesman Journal. However, she did admit that it’s a “safe way to date” during a pandemic.

