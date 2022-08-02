‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Praised for Public Apology to Gabby Windey

A “Bachelorette” suitor has issued a public apology to Gabby Windey after he made some “ignorant” comments to her on the show.

On the second episode of the first-ever joint season, which aired on July 25, 2022, some of the guys started developing stronger feelings for one of the “Bachelorettes” over the other and started to share those feelings. However, some of the things that were said weren’t super nice and actually ended up hurting Windey and Rachel Recchia’s feelings.

There was one person in particular whose comment didn’t sit right with Windey — and he addressed it on social media after the show aired. Jacob Rapini told Windey that while she was “smoking” hot, he didn’t feel a romantic connection with her. He even told her that if she was “the only person here” he wouldn’t “have the heart to continue.”

Rapini did not get a rose at last week’s rose ceremony — but he did feel bad for the way he approached Windey and what he said to her, so he issued an apology on Instagram.

Rapini Wrote a Heartfelt Apology on Instagram

Rapini watched the episode back and realized that he didn’t like what he saw — so he wasted no time addressing it.

“After watching yourself you realize so much of how you need to realign your approach. For me this experience was extremely testing mentally and emotionally,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on July 28, 2022.

“If you watched episode 3 you know I used some choice wording when talking to a beautiful woman. I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings. What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don’t know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further. Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone to say what I said to me,” he continued.

“I have no excuses. What was said was said. I can’t go back on the past. I can only learn form this moment to understand everyone deserves to be respected. We all make mistakes but as a man I won’t take this for granted. I wish Gabby all the best in her pursuit for love. I know she’ll find it,” he added.

Fans Loved Rapini’s Message & Felt He Was Genuine

Several fans have reacted to Rapini’s apology and many feel that he was genuine and gave him credit for being so self-aware.

“Great apology, we know you didn’t mean any harm,” one person commented on Rapini’s post.

“Wow wow wow. We love an apologetic king,” someone else wrote.

“Admirable post! I like that you owned up to it, apologized, and took responsibility,” a third Instagram user added.

“Your apology was a good one. We all can learn from our mistakes,” another fan said.

“Very good message! You did the right thing with this message!!” a fifth comment read.

