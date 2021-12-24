Jed Wyatt Shades Hannah Brown’s Brother After Engagement Announcement

Hannah Brown’s family is adding one more after her brother Patrick got engaged to Haley Stevens. Bachelor Nation may remember Stevens as the woman Jed Wyatt was in a relationship with while on “The Bachelorette.”

Brown’s ex-fiance took to Instagram to weigh in on the impending nuptials.

“So today I’ve had multiple tabloids reaching out to me wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding, I guess, Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick,” Wyatt said in his Instagram Story. “And I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question. It’s like, does he know he’s engaged?”

The pointed comments come after Steven announced her engagement on December 19, 2021. Stevens and Patrick went public with their relationship in February 2021.

“12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!! …and it was perfect!” she captioned an Instagram post of the proposal. “Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!”

Brown’s parents can be seen in Steven’s photos, but the former Bachelorette is nowhere in sight. The women do not follow each other on social media.

Brown provided a brief comment on Patrick’s relationship while promoting her new book. “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with,” the “Bless This Mess” author told Us Weekly. “But I love him and want him to be happy.”

Stevens Claims She Dated Wyatt for 4 Months Ahead of ‘The Bachelorette’

During Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Stevens told People that the couple had been dating for four months before filming began. Herself a singer-songwriter, she claimed he went on the show to further his music career.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Stevens, told People at the time. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” she continued telling the outlet. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

But as she told People, coming off the show engaged, he “ghosted” her and avoided her when they ran into each other at a music venue.

After his televised breakup, Stevens told the publication that she was “heartbroken” for Brown. “The hardest part is that there was this other woman involved who knew nothing about me,” the 28-year-old explained. “As hurt as I was, that was tough. I’m not the only person who had my heart ripped out.”

Wyatt Claims He Never Cheated on Stevens or Brown

Wyatt has hinted that his relationship with Stevens may not be as she said.

In January 2021, Dylan Barbour, another contestant on Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” claimed on Twitter that Wyatt “got the most screwed over by production” while filming the dating competition.

“Woah, what a day,” Wyatt said in his Instagram Stories following the tweet, as quoted by Us Weekly. “I think I’m going to do some airing of the dirty laundry myself on YouTube,” he added, asking people to subscribe to his channel.

The singer promised details would come on his podcast, JedTalks.

As he added, “I will actually be going into deeper detail but the facts are this: That, yes, I was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show, and 2. No, I never cheated. Ever. On Haley or Hannah.” Ultimately that promise for additional details went largely unfulfilled, with Wyatt saying it was not worth being “sued over.”

He has since moved on, dating Ellen Decker.

