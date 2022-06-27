Kaitlyn Bristowe Makes A Wild Confession & Admits She’s ‘Ashamed’

A former star of “The Bachelorette” made quite the confession via her Instagram stories over the weekend. What she revealed apparently came as a major shock to a lot of her followers, and she admitted she was embarrassed over the situation. Luckily, this admission was one she rectified over the weekend, so Kaitlyn Bristowe can let go of any shame she felt over this particular situation. The confession related to a classic movie related to dancing, and Bristowe’s revelation was especially stunning considering the extensive amount of dancing she herself has done over the years.

Bristowe Is a Trained Dancer

Those who are familiar with Bristowe likely recall she was a dancer before joining “The Bachelor” and becoming “The Bachelorette.” As she told E! Online, she “grew up doing jazz and ballet and tap, but I stopped at the age of 25.” In chatting with Us Weekly about her dance background, she noted she “faked my way through tap dancing” her whole life, but had plenty of “classically trained ballet moves” that stuck with her all these years.

In addition to growing up dancing, “The Bachelorette” star had the chance to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” during the 2020 season. In fact, she won the mirror-ball trophy with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. Ballroom dancing was new to her, but she was an early favorite and rarely faltered on the dance floor. After winning her season, she also joined the “Dancing with the Stars Live” tour for the first part of 2022. Given how many years she spent dancing, what Bristowe shared in her Instagram stories may have seemed even wilder than it would have been coming from a non-dancer.

The Dancer Just Watched This Movie for the First Time

On June 25, Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to share her confession. “I’m embarrassed but… this is my first time watching ‘Dirty Dancing.” She apparently got a swarm of direct messages after admitting she had never seen the popular 1987 film that starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. The video Bristowe posted showed her doing some bopping to the music that could be heard in the background, and it sounded as if it was the key song from the film, “(I’ve had) The Time of My Life.”

Not long after “The Bachelorette” star admitted she was just now seeing “Dirty Dancing,” she shared another quick post to her Instagram stories. “Ok everyone in my DMs. I know. I’m ashamed,” she explained. Despite only now watching the iconic film, Bristowe apparently got quite into it and enjoyed watching it. When a fan later asked what she thought of the movie, she responded, “Obsessed is an understatement.” She continued, “How have I never watched this movie?”

On a more serious note, Bristowe explained, “It hit different, too, watching it in the times that we’re living in. Oh my gosh. What an incredible film.” That comment was surely a reference to the serious situation in the movie regarding Johnny Castle’s dance partner, and how it ties into a very recent Supreme Court decision. While that part of the movie storyline resonated with Bristowe, the dancing itself clearly won “The Bachelorette” star over as well.