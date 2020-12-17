What Noah Erb Says Tayshia Adams Didn’t Do Well as The Bachelorette

Noah Erb was an outspoken contestant during his time on The Bachelorette, so it’s not surprising that he was candid and honest about his experience on the show when he appeared on The Viall Files.

During his podcast interview with Nick Viall, Erb opened up about everything from regretting not ripping into Bennett Jordan when he had the chance to his predictions about the remainder of the season. But maybe the most interesting nugget in the show was the pointed criticism Erb had about Tayshia Adams’ conversations on the show.

According to Erb, Adams spent so much time pulling information out of some contestants that she didn’t take the time to reveal much about herself. So much so that Ben Smith didn’t know about a significant moment in Adams’ past after weeks of knowing her.

“Dude I’m in the top five, I’m having conversations with some of the guys, and Ben [Smith] never knew she was divorced,” Erb told Viall on the podcast. “And he’s top four! So I’m like, what else don’t you know? What have you guys talked about? You’re this far, what have you talked about?”

“I’m kind of realizing that Tayshia might — Ben has a lot in his history and his past — I kind of assume Tayshia just listens. Tayshia’s just listening and she’s not dishing stuff out as much. Watching the show I can see that.”

Viall asked Erb if it’s Adams’ fault that conversations become one-sided, or if it’s on the contestants to dig for information about the woman they’re pursuing.

“If we’re going 50-50, I have to blame Tayshia,” Erb said. “She is a good listener, but I also think if you’re getting that far along with some of these guys, you should be telling them some stuff about you.

“It turned into — I don’t want to say a therapy session — but it turned into like a 70-30 convo, like the guys are 70 percent and Tayshia’s 30 percent… And it’s the same with Zac, like they’re the ones doing all the talking. What do they actually know about Tayshia?”

Many Viewers of the Show Also Feel Conversations are One-Sided

Cconversations have been deep this season on The Bachelorette. Racial inequality, an eating disorder, drug addiction, and suicide have all been discussed by contestants speaking to Adams during dates.

While that has been widely praised as adding some much-needed depth to the franchise, the handling of those conversations has also drawn criticism. As Ali Barthwell of Vulture.com put it, Adams’ decision that being vulnerable is a must to continue has amounted to “emotional quid pro quo” with men aware that they must bear their soul in order to receive a rose.

That Adams hasn’t exactly returned the favor in those conversation hasn’t gone unnoticed by many viewers:

Seems like @tayshia asks all the men on @BacheloretteABC to be so open with her, but we haven’t gotten know know HER on a deep level. Feels like she tries to perform for the camera but doesn’t share much about herself. — o.m. (@Wired5555) December 16, 2020

My question is when will Tayshia tell us a single thing about herself?! #BacheloretteABC #bachelorette — Rachel Gardner (@ratchgardner) December 9, 2020

Does anyone else feel Tayshia expects the guys to open up a lot but yet she hasn’t opened herself up?¿ #TheBachelorette — Darian Tupuola (@dtupuola7) December 9, 2020

Evidently, Erb isn’t alone in his complaint about Adams’ conversation habits. On the other hand, few leads of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have ever opened up more than the contestants they are trying to sort through.

Noah Erb Told Tayshia Adams to Send Him Home

Erb’s time on The Bachelorette will be best remembered for his long-lasting feud with Bennett Jordan that seemingly cost both of them the opportunity to stay on the show longer.

When they were sent to a dreaded two-on-one date, Jordan was sent home and Erb was told by Adams that she doesn’t believe he’s ready for marriage. That comment frustrated Erb to the point that he asked her to eliminate him.

“When she said you aren’t ready for marriage, but she still kept me, I was confused,” Erb told Viall. “It made no sense to keep me there. It didn’t show that I talked to her, I did talk to her, like ‘What are you talking about I’m not ready for marriage, but I’m still here? Send me home. I said ‘Send me home.’ She basically just said ‘I don’t want to send you home.'”

But it didn’t last long for Erb. He lasted only a little bit longer on the show before he was sent home before the final four.

