Bachelor Nation Stars Whose Pets Have Their Own Instagram Accounts

Social media has taken over the world. It has permeated Bachelor Nation. And apparently it has sucked in the furry friends of many Bachelor Nation stars as well.

Meet Scout Brown-Underwood

Scout Brown-Underwood is the new member of the household shared by “The Bachelor” star, Colton Underwood, and his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown. Scout has his own social media voice, “posting” things like “hi world, it’s me scout!” in his inaugural photo.

There is also a pic of Scout with Brown, including the caption “hi my name is scout and this is one of my dads. he loves hand feeding me, scratching my neck and teaching me not to pee in the house.” Another post shows him with Underwood, with Scout announcing, “this is my other dad. he likes sneaking me treats, throwing my toys & showing me off.”

Fans also respond to Scout directly, posting comments like “Hi Scout! You’re a cutie,” and “So glad your Pawrents let you get your own Instagram.”

Some fans even ask the dog questions, such as “Are you an Australian Shepherd??? I just adopted a 10month old Aussie named Izzy! She is beautiful just like you.” Scout has not yet responded.

Introducing Tommy Thurston

Bachelorette Katie Thurston has a cat who shares his Instagram page with his other fluffy friends. Like Scout Brown-Underwood, Tommy speaks for himself. He introduced his fuzzy face to the fans in a February 15 Instagram post with the caption, “Hello I’m Tommy and the little stick with a sweater is Dexter. Nice to meet you!” Dexter is Thurston’s ex-boyfriend’s dog.

According to Us Weekly, when Thurston and her boyfriend, John Hersey, broke up in June, fans were concerned about the relationship between the couple’s four-legged children. However, the Bachelorette reassured fans that everything would be okay. “Still furry friends,” Us Weekly reported on June 30. “Katie Thurston let fans know that her beloved cat Tommy will remain good pals with ex John Hersey’s dog, Dexter, even though their humans decided to part ways.”

Other pets in Bachelor Nation have tried to befriend Tommy. For example, one groovy cat posted, “Hi Tommy! I’m Bric! Gimme a follow!” But Tommy’s play date schedule may be currently full.

Say ‘Hello’ To Walter Booth

Bachelor Nation fans remember Shawn Booth as the winner of season 11 of “The Bachelorette” in 2015. He got engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe, but the couple broke up in 2018. Not to worry. Booth has his faithful companion, Walter, at his side.

Like the other pets here, Walter has his own Instagram account, and it is loaded with adorable pics. There is even a hilarious video of Walter driving a car while chased by police, and telling himself, “act cool, man.”

On the site, fans can see Walter grow up from a little puppy to a full-grown dog. One of Walter’s first posts shows him as a puppy wearing a bandana that’s almost as big as he is. The caption reads, “Had to look my best for when my dad came and picked me up.”

Welcome Ramen Noodle and Pinot Bristowe-Tartick

Apparently great ex-fiancés think alike. Booth’s former love, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and her current fiancé, Jason Tartick, also have an Instagram account for their dogs – two golden retrievers named Ramen Noodle and Pinot.

Originally the account was just for Ramen. However, when the couple added Pinot to the family, they naturally had to let the two rescues share social media space. On National Dog Rescue Day, the two K-9s took to Instagram to thank their humans for their rescue efforts. Technically, Ramen made the post because “Pinot doesn’t know how to type,” the caption read.

