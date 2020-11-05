Go Inside a ‘Big Brother’ Star’s Relationship With a Reality TV Insider

It’s a lot of fun when there are real-life romances either stemming from reality TV shows or because alumni meet each other at events. Our new favorite reality TV couple is none other than Bachelor insider Steve “Reality Steve” Carbone and Big Brother 21 alum Kathryn Dunn. Here’s what you need to know about their relationship and why Dunn is currently a Bachelorette widow.

Dunn and Carbone Started Dating Spring 2020

In an Instagram live video in June 2020, Dunn slid into the comments and said he “looked fire” and then he admitted that they were dating.

“I did not realize that Kat came on earlier, but, um, yeah, — it’s been seven weeks that her and I have been seeing each other. She’s here in Dallas, we spent most of yesterday together. I have a great time with her,” said Carbone, adding, “Have we posted pictures of us together? No, because I’ve always told you I’m not one of those guys … but if you follow both of us, you can probably put two and two together that Kat and I were at dinner together last Saturday night for my birthday.”

He went on to say that they met because he invited her to be on his podcast in April and afterward, they kept in touch, and a relationship just kind of developed from there.

Hilariously, after he revealed their relationship publicly, he tweeted that in the following 24 hours, he was told, “You’re out of her league, she’s using you for clout, you’re her sugar daddy, and I thought you were gay.”

-& Kat showed me Chad Johnson slid into her DMs Glad you care, but we’re good. Thx. https://t.co/46J2RObA3s — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 9, 2020

Their Mutual Love of Reality TV is Adorable

In case you’ve been wondering why Steve hasn’t gotten the bachelor spoilers yet…. https://t.co/VuRVXQe7Un — Kat Dunn 🦖 (@itskathryndunn) August 8, 2020

This summer, Dunn got Carbone into Big Brother. She tweeted that the reason Carbone hadn’t been dishing Bachelorette dirt in early August is because he got so into Big Brother and he added, “I’m so in the weeks with BB22 gossip, strategies, and live feeds. Im’ hooked. It’s pretty much everything @itskathryndunn and I talk about.”

I’m so in the weeds with BB22 gossip, strategies, and live feeds. I’m hooked. It’s pretty much everything @itskathryndunn and I talk about https://t.co/hZUUbpN5tk — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 8, 2020

Then once Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette started, Dunn tweeted, “I have lost @RealitySteve to The Bachelor season. We can only communicate via Twitter now.” and “Steve, if you’re seeing this, text me sometime. Xoxo.”

I have lost @RealitySteve to the bachelor season 💔 we can only communicate via twitter now — Kat Dunn 🦖 (@itskathryndunn) October 21, 2020

She also wrote this summer that she “can’t wait” for them to break up so they “can go on Ex on the Beach. In case you haven’t gone quite that far down the reality TV rabbit hole, Ex on the Beach is an MTV reality show that brings showmances from various other reality shows on to “work things out” (or “cause major drama”) each season.

But for real, they seem really happy together. Just a day ago, November 4, Dunn was tweeting about how all their followers know of Carbone’s love for the Olive Garden but did you all know about his love for Cotton Patch, which is a chain of casual cafes in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

“I kid y’all not, he eats lunch there every day and they even greet him BY NAME. He’s literally the old man at the diner but instead of the diner it’s Cotton Patch,” wrote Dunn.

So we all know about @RealitySteve’s love for Olive Garden…. but did you know about his love for Cotton Patch?! I kid y’all not he eats lunch there every day and they even greet him BY NAME. He’s literally the old man at the diner but instead of the diner it’s cotton patch 💀 — Kat Dunn 🦖 (@itskathryndunn) November 5, 2020

So, for a lot of reality TV fun, start following these two on social media and listening to their podcasts. It’s a cornucopia of insider info and hilarious commentary.

The Bachelorette is currently airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

