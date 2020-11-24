WATCH: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Dancing with the Stars Finale Performances

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is in the running for the mirrorball trophy on tonight’s finale of Dancing with the Stars. Partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, she has often been among the top of the leaderboard, likely due to her dance background growing up.

Tonight, she is joined by Nev Schulman, Nelly and Justina Machado in the season’s top four.

Bristowe has been vocal about her desire to appear in the dancing competition, claiming that Bachelor Nation creator Mike Fleiss prevented her from participating after her season of The Bachelorette. Stars of the dating franchise are frequent participants, with Hannah Brown even winning.

Her dream came true when appearing on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons – Ever!

“I have a very, very real question for you Kaitlyn, and this is a question I am so excited to ask you, because well, your life is about to change and I’m not joking,” said Bachelor host Chris Harrison. “Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars?”

Check out her finale performances below:

Their First Performance Was a Repeat

For the finale, each celebrity and their professional partner had to choose a previous dance to perform again. Bristowe and Chigvintsev chose to repeat their Argentine tango to Britney Spear’s “Toxic” from Icons Week. This performance earned a perfect score, a feat they accomplished again.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the night!

