Heidi Montag Claps Back at Body Shamers With Powerful Post

Heidi Montag clapped back at critics of her body in a powerful new Instagram post.

The 34-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star shared new photos of herself on her social media page as she addressed “speculation” about her weight.

In the caption to her post, the MTV star, who has been married to Spencer Pratt since 2008, made it clear that she refuses to be body-shamed by social media commenters.

In her new post, Montag showed off her curvy body while wearing magenta workout gear. In the caption, she noted that commenters have been talking about her weight. She attributed some of the chatter to speculation that she may be pregnant, but she quickly shut the rumors down.

“I love my body!” Montag wrote. “Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet). I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life!”

Montag ended her post with hashtags calling for body positivity and self-love.

Many of Montag’s followers supported her with positive comments and told her she looks amazing. One fan told her the “Glitter and Glory” singer to “shake off the haters!”

“People need to normalize that not everyone is a size 0,” another wrote. “We have bellies and that is OKAY!!!”

Another fan questioned when it “became ok for anyone to make comments about or speculate about anyone else’s body or family planning.”

Heidi Montag Has Been Vocal About the Fact That She Is Trying to Get Pregnant With Her 2nd Child

Montag and Pratt have a three-year-old son named Gunner. While filming the first season of The Hills reboot in 2018, they began talking about their plans to add to their family.

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” Montag told E! News that year. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

In July 2019, Montag told Page Six that she was hoping to plan a pregnancy around the production schedule for her reality show The Hills.

“I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, ‘Right around January!’ ” she said at the time. “That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly because we’re not filming.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in filming for the MTV reality show last year.

More recently, Montage updated fans on her pregnancy plans. In a Twitter post shared in January, she posted an emoji of a martini glass with the caption, “Well not pregnant this month…”

And earlier this month she addressed speculation about a possible pregnancy in a response to Twitter buzz about her body.

“No I am not pregnant yet,” Montag tweeted. “Just a little overweight.”

