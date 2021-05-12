Lauren Conrad’s ‘The Hills’ Co-Stars Reveal If She’ll Return

The Hills: New Beginning is set to return for its second season with veteran stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Jason Wahler, Whitney Port, and even the show’s former queen bee Kristin Cavallari. But many fans are still wondering if Lauren Conrad, the MTV reality show’s original star, will ever make a return.

Since leaving reality TV, Lauren has become a fashion designer and businesswoman with a line at Kohl’s. She’s also an author and co-founder of the online store The Little Market.

While fans first met her as a high school student on MTV’s “Laguna Beach,” will they ever see a 30-something LC back on TV?

One of Lauren’s Conrad’s Former Co-Stars Said She Thinks She’s ‘Too Good’ For Reality TV

During a recent interview with Access, “The Hills” stars Audrina, Heidi, Spencer, and Justin Bobby Brescia dished on the possibility of her making a return to the show. Spencer first said, “I’m not sure,” to which his wife replied, “Not with me!”

When Spencer suggested that maybe Lauren would make a cameo with Audrina, the mom of one did not respond. Spencer jokingly added that Justin Bobby keeps in touch with Lauren, who is married and has two kids with her husband William Tell.

“Yeah we smash once in a while,” Justin said, before getting serious.

“No she’s not coming back,” he said. “I personally think she feels she’s too good for it. She doesn’t even want to deal with that part of her life anymore. I think she let it go. Bon voyage.”

Heidi admitted that “you have to have thick skin to be on reality TV in 2021,” and Audrina agreed, saying, “it’s a whole different ballgame” to film a reality show when you have kids.

Lauren Conrad Once Said She Will Never Do Reality TV Again

Lauren has been vocal about her conflicts with reality TV. During a guest spot on Whitney Port’s Get Whit podcast, she revealed why she agreed to star on “The Hills” more than a decade ago, she probably wouldn’t now. Lauren admitted that she was in college and “broke” so she agreed to make easy money by letting reality TV cameras follow her. Today, she doesn’t need the money or the fame.

“It was never a choice before,” she said. “And now I have control over what I show and what I don’t. And I only show what makes me feel good. …For me, especially now, you know, being married and with kids, it’s really important that I’m in a good place. “

Last year, Lauren told ET Online that while it’s a “huge compliment” that fans want her back on “The Hills,” it’s never going to happen.

“I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that [fans want it], ” she said. “To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally.”

“I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything,” the former “Hills” star said.

