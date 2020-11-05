Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 11/4/2020

The Jellyfish character took The Masked Singer stage for a second time this season to perform on November 4. The episode also featured a number of new clues and guesses hinting toward the Jellyfish’s celebrity identity.

Read on for what we know about the Jellyfish so far, and who we think might be singing behind the mask:

‘The Masked Singer’ Jellyfish Clues

Before the Jellyfish’s debut performance last week, their video clue package offered some note-worthy hints about who they are. Those clues included: “The Little (ish) Jellyfish” (likely a nod to The Little Mermaid), a tiara, a flower crown, “Glowella” (a nod to Coachella music festival), an angelfish, a candle, bubbles, and baby powder.

Jellyfish has said, “Once upon a time, I reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom.” She told host Nick Cannon, “I came here to prove something.”

Before the season premiered, Jellyfish teased, “I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

After the Jellyfish sang “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie for her Masked Singer debut, the judges guessed that she might be Gabby Douglass, Chloe Grace Moretz, Awkwafina, or Sofia Richie.

Our first impression guess was in line with Robin Thicke’s Olympic gymnast guess; however, we think it could be Laurie Hernandez, who has started making TikTok videos of herself singing throughout quarantine.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How