‘The Voice’ 2021 Schedule: When Does the Show Air?

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the 2021 live shows as the season has progressed and coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas have built their teams.

Each of the coaches has built their teams, getting down to the top 16 artists overall left in the competition, plus the one winner from the four-way knockout, and it’s still anyone’s season to win at this point.

Read on to learn more about “The Voice” season 20’s schedule.

When Does ‘The Voice’ Air in 2021?

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday, May 3, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: The Road to Live Shows & Best of “The Voice”

Monday, May 10, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Season 20 First Live Show

Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Season 20 First Results Show

Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

Monday, May 24, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

It’s likely that the season finale for “The Voice” will air in early June, with the show still having to narrow down the competition to the top 5 contestants before it gets to that point.

The 16 artists who have been guaranteed a spot in the top 17 are Zae Romeo, Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler, Gihanna Zoe, Zania Alake, Ryleigh Modig, Pia Renee, Victor Solomon, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Andrew Marshall, Dana Monique, Cam Anthony, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz, Jordan Matthew Young, and one of the following four: Savanna Woods, Carolina Rial, Devan Blake Jones and Emma Caroline.

Nick Jonas Will Leave ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 21

If Nick Jonas doesn’t pull off his first win on “The Voice” in season 20, he won’t be getting another chance for at least a year. That’s because superstar Ariana Grande has signed on as a coach for the 2021 fall season of the show, and she’ll be sitting next to Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend in the red chairs for season 21.

The competition will still be huge between the coaches, however.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson told a guest who might try out for “The Voice” during an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’ I love her though. I’m excited about it.”

Shelton also had strong feelings about Grande’s joining “The Voice” and the inevitable banter during Blind Auditions.

Shelton appeared as a surprise co-host on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” and during his time on the show, he spoke to Hoda Kotb about his wedding and about how he feels about Grande joining the coaching panel on “The Voice.”

“About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” he told Kotb. “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?