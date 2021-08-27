Dierks Bentley Reveals What He Got Blake Shelton as a ‘Wedding Gift’

Country music star Dierks Bentley is joining the cast of NBC’s “The Voice” as a Battle Round advisor for the upcoming season 21 of the show. He’ll be advising contestants who have been placed on Blake Shelton’s team.

Bentley joins Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Shelton on the set of “The Voice” alongside fellow Battle Round advisors Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Jason Aldean (Team Kelly) and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana).

“Here we go y’all!!!!” Shelton tweeted after it was announced Bentley would join him as the Battle Advisor for his team. “We’re only a few weeks away from the brand new season of @NBCTheVoice!!! #TeamBlake is READY and @DierksBentley doesn’t know what he got himself into… See y’all in September!”

Bentley Jokes That Joining ‘The Voice’ is Shelton’s Wedding Gift

Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a very small, intimate wedding, and they did not invite many of their friends.

During an interview with ET Online to publicize his Beers on Me Tour, Bentley shared that he was excited to hang out with Shelton on set of “The Voice” and it was incredible to see his relationship with his team.

“It was amazing, you know?” he shared. “It was so great seeing him. We hadn’t seen each other in a long time… Just being around him as he talks to these kids, I was really impressed. He’s been doing it for a long time and he’s really good at, like, steering these kids who have these big dreams, these big hopes. This is so important to him.”

He also talked about what it was like to not be invited to Shelton and Stefani’s wedding since they are friends. There are obviously no hard feelings on his side about missing out, though.

“It’s really cool, the way that his wedding’s private like that, I’m so happy for him,” Bentley told the outlet. “He found Gwen and he’s doing so well, great music, recording together. He’s doing so great.”

When asked if he sent a wedding present, he shared, “My presence at ‘The Voice’ was his present!”

The upcoming season of “The Voice” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021, and it features all four coaches trying to get the best of the best on their teams in order to win the season. The first promotion video was released early this week.

The video, which was posted on social media, features an astonishing rendition of “Rocket Man,” a four-chair turn, and a Navy veteran talking about his audition.

“My whole goal in life was to make music,” the veteran says.

Later, a registered nurse is shown to audition with a voiceover about singing to his patients at work.

The “The Voice” coaches are known for joking with one another and throwing jabs every which way in order to get the best artists to join their team. The new promo doubles down on that, with new coach Ariana Grande talking to one of the contestants alongside John Legend.

“We’re all just here to help you make the right decision,” Legend says at one point.

Grande adds, “And the right decision is my team.”

