Why Isn’t Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’ in 2021? Did She Quit?

Music superstar and sometimes coach on The Voice, Gwen Stefani, will not appear on the show’s 20th season in 2021. Stefani has appeared on multiple seasons of the show, but she has never coached in two consecutive seasons.

On November 17, 2020, The Voice announced that Nick Jonas would be returning to the show for season 20, taking Stefani’s spot once again. At the time of writing, Stefani hasn’t said why she decided to leave The Voice, but there are a few possibilities.

While Stefani has not opened up about why she’s leaving the show, it’s possible she only stepped up to do season 19 during the COVID-19 pandemic because it was easy for her and her future husband to be on set together without taking too many precautions.

Stefani Left ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 20

When Stefani announced she would be leaving The Voice once again, she didn’t give a specific reason for the exit. Season 20 was filming at the same time as season 19 was wrapping up, and it’s possible Stefani was just too busy working on her new album to take on that type of commitment.

Stefani has never stayed on The Voice for two consecutive seasons, so it shouldn’t strike viewers as odd that she’ll be absent once again, especially when it comes to the fact that she may have been working on new music while also filming season 19 of the show.

The last time Stefani was absent from the show, it was because she was in the middle of a residency in Las Vegas and was unable to attend tapings. So, while she may not be returning to TV via The Voice, it’s likely Stefani will be busy with plenty of projects as well as planning her wedding to coach Blake Shelton.

Stefani & Shelton Are Also Wedding Planning

The couple does not have a wedding date set in stone, but it’s likely they’re still planning for their upcoming nuptials.

Stefani previously opened up in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on On Air with Ryan Seacrest about the non-negotiable at her wedding which is that her parents are able to attend the ceremony, which will only be possible when it’s safe for them to travel again.

She also talked about it being weird for her to say that they’re ‘engaged’ even though she told Seacrest that she feels more “stable” than ever before.

“It feels so weird,” she shared. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and now we actually are, and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

Talking about wedding planning with Seacrest meant Stefani had to acknowledge the craziness that has been 2020 and shared that she doesn’t care how big or small the wedding is.

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she told the American Idol host. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.”

She continued, “Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

