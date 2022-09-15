John Legend Performs ‘Sexy’ Duet About Watching ‘Jeopardy’

John Legend is a coach on “The Voice,” an EGOT winner and a proud papa. But what some fans might not know is that he is also hilarious. The “All of Me” singer recently showed off his comedic prowess on a September 9 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

What started off as what seemed like a normal interview quickly turned into a comedic skit in which Legend and Fallon relived their glory days as the faux R&B duet “Color Me Interestedd.” Fallon pointed out the importance having the two d’s on the end, not unlike the classic R&B group “Color Me Badd.”

Before flashing back to their fake archive video, Legend explained, “we were a very, very sexy R&B group.” Fallon agreed, professing, “at the time, some people said ‘too sexy.’” Legend then interjected, “looking back, I maybe think the lyrics weren’t as sexy as we thought.”

Fallon then revealed that he had a surprise for Legend – a clip of the group’s first performance. The scene then switched to Legend and Fallon dressed in late 80’s/early 90s R&B garb and hair styles, as they swayed to the beat of their song, “Girl Come Over Tonight.”

The lyrics, as Legend mentioned, might not have been as sexy as they thought: “Girl come on over here and sit next to me/When we’re together it is pure ecstasy/Put some tantalizing thing on the TV/Hey, it’s a little show I like to call ‘Jeopardy.’”

As the audience laughed the duo continued with, “I always get all the questions right/It’s the same VHS that I watch every night/or ‘Wheel of Fortune’ or whatever you like/Call me Pat Sajak and you’re my Vanna White/And that’s what keeps me interested girl (2x)”

The scene then switched back to Legend and Fallon back in their interview chairs. Fallon said he thinks they were very sexy, but Legend reminded him that “the reviews were that we weren’t sexy enough.”

Just when the audience thought it was safe, Fallon revealed there is another clip of the second song they released, and the dynamic repeated. This time, Legend and Fallon, in the same outfits they wore in the ‘first video’, sang a little ditty called “Get Close to Me,” which is about finding out if there is food in their teeth.

It could have ended there, but lo and behold, it did not. They said their label, Nasty Little Freak Records, gave them a third chance, because they had to “keep people interested-d.” The duo then launched into a third song, also meant to be sexy, about checking for suspicious moles. “That mole on your neck is so damn fine/but I want to make sure that it’s benign,” the crooners wailed.

“The Voice” coach was on the show to talk about his new album “Legend,” which actually contains some very sexy material. But nothing on the album is anything like what “Color Me Interestedd” produced.

Fan Reactions Were Priceless

Fans had a lot to say about the clip on YouTube. One viewer commented, “Jimmy Fallon and John Legend should do more together, I love them both. They were amazing with the harmony. They are so silly and funny, I had fun watching this.”

Another fan wrote, “This is TV.. this is what TV should be.. most shows suck ass now.. this is entertainment.. simple and clean and hilarious.. the wigs they both had were amazing.. especially Jimmy’s.. anytime you mix music and comedy it’s a beautiful thing.. I love Jimmy and John legend is cool too.”

Fans can see more of Legend when season 22 of “The Voice” begins airing on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

