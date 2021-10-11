Ariana Grande Announces Broadway Legend as ‘Voice’ Mentor

Ariana Grande is hoping to lead her team to victory this season on “The Voice”, and she’s enlisting the help of none other than Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth to help her do that.

In a YouTube video uploaded to “The Voice” page on October 11, Grande introduced Chenoweth as her coach, adding that the two have known one another for years.

“Our relationship started backstage of ‘Wicked’,” Grande explained. “I feel so privileged to share this moment teaching people and sharing some of what I’ve learned with someone who I have learned the most from.”

Jason Aldean will be mentoring Team Kelly Clarkson’s singers, Camila Cabello will be mentoring for Team Legend, and Dierks Bentley will be joining Blake Shelton, according to Gold Derby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Long Suspected Chenoweth Is Grande’s Mentor

In August, fans started to suspect that Chenoweth may be Grande’s mentor.

In a previous video in which the coaches teased their “Voice” mentors, Grande asked a pixelated version of Chenoweth who were musical influences are.

She replied, “Doly Parton, Carol Burnett, Madeline Cahn, it goes into Julie Andrews, it goes all the way down to where I sit now with you, Ariana Grande.”

In the words of The Daily Mail, “Fans immediately guessed that Grande’s advisor was Tony Award-winning actress Chenoweth based on the musical influences the ‘distorted advisor’ had listed.”

They Have Worked Together Before





Play



Hairspray Live! ( with Ariana Grande ) You can't stop the beat! Hairspray live! Cast gives everyone a sneak peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Watch Hairspray Live! on NBC on December 7th! 2016-11-27T02:22:43Z

This is not the first time Grande and Chenoweth have worked together.

In 2016, they were both a part of NBC’s Hairspray Live.

And according to InStyle Magazine, Grande was a huge fan of Chenoweth while she performed on Broadway.

Chenoweth detailed their first encounter with the outlet, sharing, “I met Ariana years ago when she was just a little girl… When I was in ‘Wicked’, she came backstage with her brother Frankie to meet me. We sort of just fell in love. And now we finally get to work together!”

Tonight on “The Voice”, now that the blind auditions are over, the Battle Rounds will begin.

NBC’s description of the Battle Rounds reads: “During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a live, fully vaccinated in-studio audience, at limited capacity. The artists are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round.”

After the battles, the coaches each have one opportunity to steal a singer from someone else’s team.

So far, Grande’s team consists of Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Jim and Sasha Allen, Chavon Rogers, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, David Vogel, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg and KCK3.

She has some stiff competition, though– Grande is a newcomer, while Blake Shelton has won the show a whopping eight times. According to Insider, Shelton is also the long-running judge on “The Voice.” In fact, that’s where he met his now wife, Gwen Stefani.

October 11 marks the first episode of “The Voice” Battle Rounds. It all airs on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.