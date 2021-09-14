See Inside Ariana Grande’s Hollywood Hills Home

In June 2020, Ariana Grande purchased a $13.7 million home in the Hollywood Hills, according to Variety.

The outlet wrote that the $13.7 million home is 10,094 square feet and comes equipped with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

According to Variety, “… it was actually completed a full two years ago, back in summer 2018. Since then, it’s languished on and off the market, with a variety of pricetags that started at $25.5 and eventually plummeted to $17.495 million. The property was developed by Woodbridge, a now-defunct investment group and Ponzi scheme fronted by a man named Robert Shapiro.”

In March, less than a year after her $13.7 million purchase, Dirt.com reported that Grande purchased another house for $8.9 million.

Relative to her other Hills home, this home is a bit smaller– coming in at 1,590 square feet, with two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The home sits on a .74-acre lot and was built in 1946.

The outlet wrote, “Undisputably the home’s most unique feature is its ultra-private setting, as it sits behind a very long gated driveway. The entire property is invisible from the public road behind tall hedges and trees, although from its hillside perch the house has great views over the bustling Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, and beyond.”

Grande Got Married in Her Montecito Home

In addition to both of her Hollywood Hills homes, Grande owns a $6.75 million home in Montecito. The house is where she secretly married her husband, Dalton Gomez, according to Capital FM.

The Tudor-style home was purchased not long after the pop star bought her $13.7 million estate, according to the outlet.

Also known as the “Porter House”, the Montecito home “is made up of two separate barns which were originally made in Surrey, England in the 1700s.” It sits on 1.3 acres.

A separate Capital FM article reveals that Gomez is a real estate agent.

Gomez’s bio on the Aaron Kirkman Group site writes that Gomez is a “5 year veteran of the Luxury Real Estate Market.”

The bio continues, “From this vast experience, Mr. Gomez now holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city. More recently, he has represented significant sales including Pierre Koenig’s Case Study #21 and Craig Ellwood’s Case Study #16. Along with Mr. Kirman, Dalton also represents the only Oscar Niemeyer House in North America and many other notable works by architects such as Neutra, Lautner, A. Quincy Jones, etc.”

TMZ reported that Grande and Gomez’s wedding had less than 20 guests, “including family members from both sides and the whole thing was very intimate and filled with a lot of love.”

The outlet added, “Ariana and Dalton got engaged just before Xmas and have spent a lot of time together during the pandemic. They posted lots of pics chronicling their romance, and after their engagement. Ariana’s mom, Joan, gave her stamp of approval.”

TMZ quoted Grande’s mother as saying, “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”