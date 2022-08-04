WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 First Teaser Released

The first look at “The Voice” season 22 has officially been released, and it showcases the relationship between each of the coaches.

The teaser was shared on Blake Shelton’s TikTok feed alongside the caption, “Best of luck to the other @nbcthevoice coaches this season because #TeamBlake is ready to WIN!!” It was also shared on YouTube.

Season 22 of “The Voice” is set to premiere on September 19, 2022 on NBC. It will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend. It’s Cabello’s first season as a coach on the show.

Cabello Receives a Letter From a Secret Admirer

In the teaser, Cabello is seen receiving a letter from a secret “admirer.” The video is structured as a mystery with suspenseful music as the coaches welcome Cabello.

“That’s too sweet,” she says as she spots a gift addressed to her. When she opens the card, however, she decides it might not be so sweet. “You are going to lose so bad,” the card says in letters that appear to be cut out from magazines.

Then, Stefani appears to say that she can’t believe Cabello received the threatening note and Shelton questions who would send it while sitting menacingly in his big red chair.

Legend shows up with a letter of his own.

“Check out this weird letter I just got,” the coach says. “You should never have come back,” he reads aloud.

The coaches look at Shelton as though it’s obvious he sent the letters.

“It’s anonymous!” he says.

The coaches are then shown in their chairs, starting with Legend, then Stefani, then Cabello and Shelton.

Finally, Carson Daly shows up with cut up magazines.

“Hey Blake,” he says, holding up the materials. “Can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?”

The coaches all look at Shelton, and Cabello says, “Busted.”

Legend Thinks the Coaches Need to ‘Watch Out’ for Cabello

Legend thinks the rest of the coaches need to be on the lookout for Cabello.

“She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor, and I could tell she was really good at it,” Legend told NBC Insider. “In fact, I told her, ‘If a Coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you’d be great at it.”

Cabello got her start in the music industry on a competition show, so, much like now ex-coach Kelly Clarkson, she knows how contestants should work in order to navigate a competition.

“I’ve made it harder for myself by allowing her to be my competition,” Legend told the outlet. “And now, she’s coming for the crown. We all should look out.”

Cabello, for her part, looks up to coach Stefani the most, she told NBC Insider.

“I look up to Gwen Stefani so much, I mean, in so many ways,” she told the outlet. “She represents the kind of artist that I want to be. I feel like she has been kind of genre-defying and genre-less and expectation-defying… I feel like I wanna take notes from her. She’s such a cool artist and so authentic.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

