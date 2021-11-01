Team Legend Powerhouse Performers Sing In ‘The Voice’ Knockout Sneak Peek

Tonight, November 1, 2021, marks the last of the Knockout Round performances on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice,” and two of the powerhouse performers from Team John Legend will be competing for their spots in the live shows.

Throughout the Knockout Rounds, the coaches have been leaning on the expertise of Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran to help prepare their contestants for the performances.

For Team Legend, contestants Samara Brown and Shadale were performing in hopes of beating the other contestant.

The Coaches Loved the Performances





Play



Samara Brown chose to perform Tina Turner's "The Best," and Shadale sang Shontelle's "Impossible" in hopes of winning and making it through to live shows.

Samara Brown chose to perform Tina Turner’s “The Best,” and Shadale sang Shontelle’s “Impossible” in hopes of winning and making it through to live shows.

“Samara, you have one of my favorite voices,” Kelly Clarkson said after the performances. “I like how your voice opens up and your tone, your resonance, everything about that. But I think I was missing that rasp that Tina is known for.”

She added, “Shadale, it’s such an important part of Knockouts to show us who you are.”

She started crying while talking to the performer.

“It’s really hard to tap into your emotions and it’s very hard to carry the song, and I know at the very end you got emotional.”

She said that she would choose Shadale as the winner, and Blake Shelton agreed, though he said he did love the performance from Samara Brown. He said that Shadale’s performance went from “great” to “exceptional” during the knockout, however.

Ariana Grande also loved both performances but said that everyone was choked up by Shadale’s performance and that it was “really beautiful and really moving.”

Eventually, Carson Daly told John Legend it was his turn to talk. He complimented Samara’s soul throughout the performance, but he really connected with Shadale.

SPOILER ALERT: Though the video does cut off before showing who won the battle, we know that Shadale is crowned the winner and Samara Brown is eliminated from the competition.

‘The Voice’ Teams Going Into Live Shows

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the “The Voice” episode airing on Monday, November 1, 2021 below.

Here’s what each team looks like going into live shows:

Team Ariana:

Bella DeNapoli

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham (Steal)

Wendy Moten

LiBianca

Team Kelly:

Jeremy Rosado

Katie Rae (Steal)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend:

Shadale

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (steal)

Unlike in previous seasons, the contestants who were stolen in the Knockout round will be moving forward straight to the live shows. Previously, there was a separate round called the four-way Knockout where one contestant from each team would be able to perform in order to win votes and get into the live shows that way. There is no four-way knockout set for season 21.

Instead, each team will head to the live shows with five contestants.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

