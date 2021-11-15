‘The Voice’ Shares Top 13 Sneak Peek & Announces Theme Night

The top 13 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” are set to perform on the live show tonight, November 15, 2021, and the coaches shared a peek into what’s to come ahead of the performances.

Unlike in more recent seasons, “The Voice” will not be having an elimination from every single team each episode this season. Instead, there will only be one or two eliminations a week going into the finale, which is set to air in December 2021.

Coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson have chosen their teams for the rest of the live shows, and they each hope to take home the win at the end of the season.

The Coaches Shared a Sneak Peek





The Coaches Look at What's Coming Up in the Second Week of Lives | NBC's The Voice Top 13 2021

The coaches looked ahead at what was coming in the top 13 live show in a new YouTube video.

The video showed the coaches talking to each member of their teams after they were announced safe in last week’s elimination episode and then looking ahead to this week’s episode.

For Team Ariana, the artists marked safe were Jim and Sasha Allen, Holly Forbes and Ryleigh Plank.

“It’s Dedication Week,” Grande said in the video. “And the most important part is just making sure you feel super emotionally connected to what you’re singing.”

Team Blake consists of Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott, who is the only country artist left on the show this season.

“This week we’re gonna be going from the top 13 to the top 11 artists, and it’s all up to America now,” Shelton says in the video. “I’m so excited about my team.”

Team Legend consists of Shadale, Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti. Legend is very excited to have those three artists in the top 13.

“Everybody’s so good… I want all of Team Legend to make it to the next round. I’m going to fight for them to do that,” Legend shared.

Kelly Clarkson still has four artists on her team. They are Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia and Jeremy Rosado.

“I am the only coach that has four different artists,” Clarkson said in the video.

‘The Voice’ Has About One Month Remaining

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday, November 15: Top 13 Performances – Dedication Week

Tuesday, November 16: Toop 13 Elimination – Two artists leave the show

Monday, November 22: Top 11 Perform – Songs Selected by Fans

Tuesday, November 23: Top 11 Eliminations – One elimination

Monday, November 29: Top 10 Performances – Songs outside of artists’ preferred genre

Tuesday, November 30: TBA

Monday, December 6: TBA

Tuesday, December 7: TBA

Monday, December 13: TBA

Tuesday, December 14: Finale

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

