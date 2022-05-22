VIDEO: Watch ‘The Voice’ Winner Brynn Cartelli’s Self-Directed New Video, ‘Gemini’

What started out as a joke for season 14 ‘Voice’ winner Brynn Cartelli turned out to be her most serious progression as an artist. Cartelli was only 15-years-old when she won “The Voice” under the tutelage of Kelly Clarkson, who recently announced she is leaving the show. Now 19, Cartelli has gone from relative obscurity to securing a strong fan following and critical acclaim.

Cartelli’s new song, “Gemini,” represents her directorial debut. Even though she admits “The song ‘Gemini’ started off as a joke,” Cartelli used the influences of Stevie Nicks and Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine to transform the original idea into an immersive and ethereal track, according to Broadway World.

The reason Brynn thought of the song as a joke at first was she “thought it would be funny to play into the dual-natured stereotype in a song.” Gemini is the sign of the twins and often represents someone having two sides to their personality. The lyrics of the song describe the singer’s frustration with once again falling for someone who is not who he seems to be. The chorus of “Gemini” starts with:

“I’ve had bad luck with boys I’ve tried to love

Who were born in May, June, or July

If I know he’s a Gemini

I’m scared that he might have another side”

Watch Brynn Cartelli’s ‘Gemini,’ Which She Directed

Play

Brynn Cartelli – Gemini (Official Music Video) The official music video for my song 'Gemini' available now via Elektra Records: brynncartelli.lnk.to/gemini Subscribe to Brynn's channel: Atlantic.lnk.to/BrynnCartelliSubscribeID Follow Brynn: instagram.com/brynncartelli/ tiktok.com/@brynnzzyy twitter.com/brynncartelli facebook.com/brynncartellimusic brynncartelli.com/ Credits- Director: Brynn Cartelli @brynncartelli Exec. Producer: Bre Kelly @bremkell Prod. Company: BrickHead Head of Prod.: Francesco Raffo @sbaffo42 Line Producer: Zena Khafagy @invaderzena 1st AD: Dariana Jiron @hermanataejana… 2022-05-20T04:00:12Z

When she released the video on Instagram on May 20, 2022, Cartelli captioned it with, “Before I ever pursued music, I dreamed of being a director so this video is a big moment for lil me.”

So far, fans seem to be enjoying the new release. One Facebook poster commented, “Congrats. I love it. I’m obssesed with your voice.” Another raved, “your best yet. I love it.” One other Facebook comment read, “I love the vision and your production concepts to match up with the lyrics and the voice. Strength emotion clarity and amazing timbre!!!”

What Else Has Brynn Been Up to Since ‘The Voice’?

Since Cartelli took home the big ‘Voice’ prize in 2018, she has been intensely busy writing and recording music. Part of her prize was a recording contract with Republic Records. After the contract expired, she signed on with Atlantic Records, according to Us Weekly.

The youngest winner of “The Voice” to this point, Cartelli has remained close with her coach and mentor, Kelly Clarkson. In fact, the two toured together in 2019. Cartelli told People in 2021 “We’re as much different as we are similar, but she’s also the kind of person that believes you have to trust your intuition to know what’s right.”

Cartelli released her debut EP “Based on a True Story” in May 2021, after taking some time away from the spotlight to concentrate on herself. Cartelli explained to People magazine: “I had a lot of conversations with people who didn’t really want me writing my own music, where they were like, ‘You don’t need to do that…They said I should just sing, and I could have done just that. But that’s not what I wanted to rely on for the rest of my life. I want to have a hand in every part of this process because I’m fascinated with it.” Cartelli has carried that attitude into the direction of “Gemini.”