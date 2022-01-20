Christine Brown’s Future With ‘Sister Wives’ Show Revealed

Viewers of “Sister Wives” finally have an update about whether Christine Brown, who left the family after season 16, would appear on the show next season.

Kody and Christine announced their split via separate Instagram posts on November 2, 2021, shortly before season 16 began airing.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

This announcement, paired with what viewers are watching on the current season as led many fans to wonder if the show will continue on with or without Christine.

Here’s everything we know:

Christine & Kody’s Son Paedon Brown Confirms Show Is Filming for Season 17 & Christine Will Be Featured

According to In Touch Weekly, Paedon Brown, the son of Kody and Christine, answered the questions about season 17 in the comments of a recent TikTok video.

“Will your mom return?” a fan asked on January 18. “They are filming currently,” he replied. He was also questioned about a potential season 16 reunion, of which he was “not sure.”

According to the outlet, Paedon also hosted an Instagram Live Q & A session where many fans asked about his thoughts on someday having a family like his fathers, with multiple wives.

“It wasn’t one big thing, just a bunch of little things,” he said on his decision not to. “I am extremely grateful for polygamy, I have six brothers because of it, those six brothers are my best friends.”

The January 23 Episode of ‘Sister Wives’ Might Hint at the Reason Christine & Kody Finally Split After 25 Years

In a teaser clip, revealed via People for the January 23 episode, we see tensions between the couple rising as Christine reveals Kody has given her some life-altering news.

“He goes, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don’t like your behavior. We’ll see if you can be a good sister wife,’ and all this,” says Christine. “I’m like, ‘Okay, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not enough for me. I can’t not have an intimate marriage.'”

Christine went on to explain the emotions she felt when Kody revealed he was no longer attracted to her.